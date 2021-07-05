LG Electronics, India’s leading consumer durable brand for 25 years cares for its consumers with its Health and Hygiene Products. The tech giant has announced it’s latest “Live a New Life” consumer benefit for its home appliances category. Under this initiative, consumers can avail themselves of health and wellness gift vouchers of up to INR 20,000. LG has always inspired its consumers towards a healthier lifestyle.

Keeping in line with its beliefs, LG recently introduced various innovative technologies which enhance health & hygiene for its consumers such as Steam technology in Washing machines that provide a 99.99% Germ-free & allergen-free environment, a first of its kind water purifier with Digital Sterilizing Care™ feature that sterilizes the entire water path, faucet, and tank, air conditioners with a built-in air purifier and double filtration technology and refrigerators with Hygiene Fresh+ feature that involves a 5 step air-purifying system which removes up to 99.999% bacteria and minimizes bad odor. LG Styler is a perfect clothing care solution in today’s scenario with unique True steam TM technology that eliminates over 99.9% of viruses, bacteria & allergens as certified by renowned external agencies.

The unique consumer offers have been launched considering the recent consumer demands and the recently growing preference towards personal health & wellness. Due to the current scenario, most consumers are apprehensive to step outside and prefer resorting to Online Doctor Consultations from the safety and comfort of their homes. Also, with multiple outlets to get free home delivery options, consumers prefer buying medicines online based on their prescriptions and doctor’s advice. Based on these consumer insights, the Health & Wellness Gift vouchers announced will thereby help consumers to get up to 1-year complimentary online doctor consultation, early health checks, and access to the adoption of yoga & meditation through various health and wellness apps.

Speaking of the initiative Mr. Praveen Gusain, Business Head of LG Electronics India, said, “At LG India, there is nothing more important to us than the safety of our consumers. As a caring consumer-centric brand, our latest offers will encourage consumers towards a healthier lifestyle. The latest “Live a New Life” campaign is a testament to our commitment towards our consumers and has been specially designed keeping in mind their well-being. We at LG are pleased to launch the “Live a New Life” campaign for our most valued consumers to fight this pandemic and stay safe in these tough times.