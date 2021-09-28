Lexar appoints Mr. Piyush Mittal as the India Regional Manager

Lexar has announced the appointment of Mr. Piyush Mittal as India Regional Manager. The company has an award-winning lineup that performs second-to-none and includes memory cards, USB flash drives, readers, solid-state drives, and DRAM for retail and B2B customers.

Mr. Piyush Mittal has a robust experience of about 20 years in Product Management, Business Development, and Channel Management in the Computer IT Distribution Industry. Prior to this role, he has been associated with a varied number of major brands and distribution houses in India. In the current role as the India Regional Manager at Lexar, he will be responsible for overseeing an organization’s business operations, guiding management staff, setting performance objectives, evaluating, and optimizing operational performance, ensuring regulatory and company standards are upheld thereby propelling the growth of the company.

Mr. Piyush Mittal on the appointment says, “I am really elated and enthralled to join this growing technology company and I would bring forth the robust planning, leadership skills, problem-solving, and decision-making skills and make the brand emerge as one of the leading brands for storage and memory in India. We at Lexar believe that in the long run, brands with strong R&D and experience in the memory business will be able to sail through in this ever-changing industry. Lexar, being a trusted brand for several years, has introduced several industries’ first products with its R&D capabilities”.

On the appointment of India Regional Manager, Mr. Darren Lin, Sales Head of APAC, says, “Mr. Piyush’s appointment is like a blessing for the Lexar team as we expect a lot to learn from his vast experience in working across verticals. We are delighted to have him join Lexar and believe that with his experiences, in developing and implementing business, marketing plans would definitely push the brand to the next level.

Lexar is always customer-centric and creates world-class products which are backed by efficient after-sales service. To enhance our customer interaction at the regional level, we are pleased to announce that Mr. Piyush Mittal has joined us as India Regional Manager.”