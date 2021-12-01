Lexar Announces New Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD

Lexar is proud to announce the new Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD. The new drive offers gamers the latest USB 3.2 Gen2x2 technology and blazing-fast NVMe performance with speeds up to 2000MB/s read and 1900MB/s write. It is perfect for boosting the performance of your consoles and premium gaming rigs.

Beyond the outstanding performance, it’s got style. The new Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD comes with RGB LEDs to create a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more dynamic and adding a touch of color to your gaming setup.

Also, the Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is stylish as it is durable and built with a premium aluminum enclosure and features a sandblasted finish for added protection against shock and vibration. It features advanced security software with 256-bit AES encryption to protect essential files against corruption, loss, and deletion.

The Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is versatile that it comes with a USB Type-C (USB-C) port that includes a USB Type-C to Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to standard USB Type-A cable to add to the ease of your use.

“Lexar is committed to expanding the gaming product portfolio. The Lexar SL660 BLAZE Gaming Portable SSD is aimed at the growing gaming population. Bringing blazing-fast speed, vibrant RGB LEDs, and added style elevates your gaming experience and performance to the next level,” said, Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.