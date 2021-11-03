Lexar Announces New Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series

Lexar is proud to announce the new Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. It is perfect for professional photographers and videographers who want to dramatically accelerate post-production workflow from start to finish.

With speeds up to 270MB/s read1, the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC™ UHS-II Card GOLD Series is designed for your DSLR or mirrorless cameras to speed up your workflow – saving you time and getting you back behind the camera creating content.

It is built with the latest UHS-II technology with write speeds up to 180MB/s that allows you to handle photos in burst mode with ease. And, with V60 and UHS Speed Class 3 (U3)2, seamlessly capture stunning Full-HD and 4K video with large capacity options up to 256GB.

The Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series provides the performance you need to capture and store valuable data in a variety of elements. The 1800x is water-proof, temperature-proof, shockproof, vibration-proof, and X-ray-proof3. For added versatility, the cards are also backwards compatible with UHS-I devices, performing up to the maximum thresholds of UHS-I speed capabilities.

“We are excited to announce the Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series. These cards offer high-speed performance and will dramatically accelerate digital photography workﬂow. It is an excellent choice for professional content creators.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

Lexar Professional 1800x SDXC UHS-II Card GOLD Series is available for purchase online at an MSRP of $36.99 USD (64GB), $56.99 USD (128GB), and $106.99 USD (256GB).

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.