Lexar Announces New Lexar JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive

Lexar, a leading global brand of flash memory solutions, is proud to announce the new Lexar JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive. This USB flash drive is perfect for professionals who want to make transferring, sharing photos, videos and large files a breeze even when on the go.

With blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance up to 450MB/s read and write, you can access your content in a split second at anytime and anywhere. Don’t waste time waiting for your files to transfer and speed up your workflow from start to finish. JumpDrive P30 not only make transfers so much quicker, it is also designed with a 256-bit AES encryption to protect your essential files against corruption, loss and deletion for added security. You can easily create a password-protected vault that automatically encrypts your data. And for added peace of mind, files that are deleted from the vault are securely erased and can’t be recovered.

This sleek, metallic and portable drive also comes in a wide range of capacity options—from 128GB up to 1TB, so you can find the capacity that best suits your needs to back up and store all your files with ease.

Key Features:

For professional users who want to store and transfer large files and content with blazing fast USB 3.2 Gen 1 performance of up to 450MB/s read and write 1

Sleek and durable metallic design to store your content up to 1TB

Securely store your files with 256-bit AES encryption software. For peace of mind, files that are deleted from the safe are securely erased and can’t be recovered

USB 3.2 Gen 1 enabled; backwards compatible with USB 3.1 / USB 3.0 and 2.0 devices

Compatible with PC and Mac systems

“We are proud to announce the new JumpDrive P30 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Flash Drive to our USB family. For professionals looking for a performance-drive that is both compact and features a sleek metallic finish, the P30 is an excellent addition to your workflow.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.

All Lexar product designs undergo extensive testing in the Lexar Quality Labs, facilities with more than 1,100 digital devices, to ensure performance, quality, compatibility, and reliability.