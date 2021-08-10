Lexar Announces a New Family of Gaming DRAM to its Portfolio

Lexar is proud to announce the new Hades product line of Gaming DRAM products. This is our introduction into the gaming DRAM category as Lexar expands its product portfolio. The new Lexar® Hades RGB DDR4 3600/ 3200 Desktop Memory is for gamers looking for next-level performance and an enhanced gaming experience with customizable RGB lighting. The Lexar® Hades OC DDR4 3600 / 3200 Desktop Memory is the perfect upgrade for gamers and content creators who want optimized performance and a next-level gaming experience or for intensive workloads. .

The Hades RGB DDR4 overclocked memory allows you to level-up your gaming experience without slow-downs. And with its RGB lighting effects, the Hades RGB DDR4 memory enhances your gameplay with vibrant colors of RGB lighting effects. The RGB customization creates a lively atmosphere rendering your gameplay more realistic, and adds a touch of style to your gaming set ups. It also features Lexar RGB Sync, a powerful lighting control software which allows you to customize and synchronize your lighting effects by setting color, intensity, and speed while allowing you to save your lighting effects for later use.

With the Hades OC DDR4 overclocked memory, you can speed up your gameplay and level up your gaming experience with quicker response time. For content creators, whether you are operating speed-demanding apps, processing massive workloads, or editing videos, Hades OC DDR4 will accelerate your desktop performance with ease.

Both are designed with a sleek aluminum heat spreader to keep your system cool and steady, so you can operate smoothly when you are running your games, software and intensive workloads. The Hades OC DDR4 and Hades RGB DDR4 are compatible with the latest INTEL XMP 2.0 and AMD Ryzen to optimize and improve your overall PC and gaming experience.

Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar

Hades DDR4 family line will join the Lexar DDR4 3200/2666 SODIMM Memory and Lexar® DDR4-2666 UDIMM Memory solutions intended for everyday looking for faster startups, increased responsiveness, quicker application load times, and an overall upgrade to your operating experience so you can multitask with ease.”Since first introducing DDR4 SODIMM & UDIMM memory last year, Lexar is very excited to announce the new Hades product line of Gaming DRAM solutions to our portfolio. The Hades RGB DDR4 and Hades OC DDR4 provide overclocked memory to speed up your gameplay with quicker response time and accelerate your desktop performance for intensive workloads. Lexar looks to continue advancing our DRAM offerings, with additional high-performance gaming DRAM models planned to launch later this year.” said Joel Boquiren, General Manager of Lexar.