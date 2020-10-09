Lenovo’s New Realities Project Women Using Smart Technology

Immersive 360-degrees films give a voice to young female changemakers and a new Lenovo research uncovers global views on technology and empathy. Today, Lenovo, championed by Girl Up, the gender equality initiative of the United Nations Foundation (UNF), and filmmaker Ava DuVernay, launches New Realities – a dynamic art project celebrating women who are using smart technology to showcase and solve global social issues and empower empathy.

New Realities features immersive, first-person cinematic experiences that help give a voice to difference-making women in 10 markets around the world during a time of global upheaval in the COVID-19 pandemic and ahead of International Day of the Girl (celebrated on Sunday, October 11). The project comes off the heels of new research conducted by Lenovo that reveals technology has made people more empathetic toward different viewpoints in their communities.

Captured over the last four months using 360-degree video storytelling, New Realities chronicle the individual journeys of a courageous, diverse group of 10 young women using technology to achieve their dreams, such as supporting a social cause, creating thought-provoking art/music, or providing a desperately needed service in their community. The films help give each woman their own voice and shine a light on the role smart technology plays in furthering their missions to drive empathy and a positive change in society. The films’ changemakers hail from Brazil, China, France, Germany India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, the UK and the US.

Ashwini Doddalingappanavar, the female protagonist for the Indian movie, commented “I am extremely delighted to represent India as part of Lenovo’s New Realities initiative. My story is a journey about how I had to struggle and fight my way through family and the society at large to pursue my dreams. I went against my father’s wishes and enrolled in a skill training institute in Hubli after which I got placed in Meghshala, an NGO supported by Lenovo. Today, I train my village schoolteachers to effectively utilize technology in education. By sharing my journey, I hope I can inspire other girls in India pursue their talent and show that we are unstoppable. According to me, women empowerment is to gather courage and break the barriers of society and keep moving forward.”

Dilip Bhatia, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Lenovo, commented: “At Lenovo, we strive to be more than just a technology provider. We want to empower people to use smart technology for positive change. This research validates the need for our role to go beyond powering the technology needs of the world; it’s about technology enabling empathy and empowering future generations to live out their missions and be difference makers.”