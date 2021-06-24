Lenovo Unveils Enhanced SaaS Tool for Smarter PC Fleet Management in India

Lenovo announced Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus, a new enhanced version of its cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) device health management tool in India. The new Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus solution carries over Lenovo’s signature AI-driven predictive analytics and adds even more proactive device insights and increased functionality to drive better business outcomes.

The new Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus tool collects 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from each device, allowing it to monitor millions of aggregated data points across the fleet in real-time. Then it reports on device health trends and provides deep root-cause analytics, quantifies end-user productivity impacts driven by IT resource constraints, and gives valuable insights to inform decisions such as hardware and software investment rightsizing for better business outcomes.

Enhanced tools for resolving issues: Lenovo designed the LDI platform to help IT pros better monitor the health and performance of both Lenovo Think-branded and third-party PCs. Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus builds on Lenovo Device Intelligence’s advanced predictive analytics, proactive insights and alerts, robust reports, and fleet health scoring. It also adds enhanced insights, alerts, reports, analytics, and more options to execute issue remediations. For deeper insight into PC health, it features productivity impact assessments driven by IT resource constraints, root cause issue analyses, and peer benchmark comparisons. It also features user experience scoring, asset optimization insights, and more.

Remote management challenges in IT: Managing a large fleet of PCs can be challenging even in the best of times. Our predictive analytics engine applies machine and deep learning artificial intelligence (AI) models to an organization’s environment to help predict common end-user pain points such as “blue screens of death,” hardware failures such as HDD/SSD and batteries, and applications that can cause performance degradation issues. As the models become richer and more sophisticated with more data, the technology learns and gets smarter over time, being able to predict issues with greater accuracy.

Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus gives IT organizations robust capabilities to:

Monitor and assess with real-time sensor monitoring of millions of data points for broader visibility into fleet health and productivity impacts.

Predict and prevent, optimizing support and increasing employee uptime and productivity.

Analyze and resolve, swiftly mitigating issues and improving key Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) metrics

Optimize and improve to keep fleets running at peak performance and improve the employee experience with technology that fits a business’ needs.

Strict data privacy protection: Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus is built on a multi-layered security stack with strict data privacy policies. It follows industry best practices and takes a stringent approach to protect sensitive customer data. Protection measures include more secure encrypted APIs, Web-app firewall providing IP/domain whitelisting, Strict user access policies, etc., to name a few.

Mr Rohit Midha, Director – Service Sales, Lenovo India, said, “We know that WFH has been widely affected by the pandemic, which caused an explosion in the number of people dealing with enormous IT issues. After carefully surveying customers to understand their largest unsolved IT pains, Lenovo developed an advanced predictive analytics solution with a flexible, extensible architecture and enhanced security. With this upgrade in our SaaS tool, we aim to optimize support costs, increase end-user productivity and improve the overall end-user experience for all our customers”.