Lenovo TruScale: Offers Everything-as-a-Service Strategy

Lenovo announced an evolution in its consumption-based business model, and introduced Lenovo TruScale which is a new portfolio-spanning everything-as-a-service offering.

Expanding its TruScale brand beyond infrastructure services, Lenovo is bringing all of its as-a-service offerings under one umbrella to provide a truly global solution that makes everything from the pocket to the cloud available via a single contract framework. Lenovo TruScale embodies the company’s vision and transformation for the next reality – meeting the growing global demand for smarter technology to face unprecedented change in business, education, living and beyond.

We hear from CIO’s every day that their organisations’ technology needs are evolving. Digital transformation has been accelerating constantly and organisations are struggling to keep pace with the speed of innovation. With Lenovo TruScale, customers can expect one solution, one provider, one contract framework, and a single point of accountability for everything-as-a-service.” said Rohit Midha, Director-Services & Sales, Lenovo India

Lenovo TruScale offers businesses of all sizes an everything-as-a-service platform with the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions. This transition to a fully integrated as-a-service strategy brings to life the company’s vision – addressing common business challenges and providing IT leaders with the performance and flexibility to pay-as-you-grow. With Lenovo TruScale, IT leaders’ infrastructure solutions are fully managed, giving customers the advantages of an on-premise cloud environment along with the peace of mind around data management in a hybrid environment.

Research shows the as-a-service market is growing at four times the overall IT services total addressable market. In three years, as-a-service models will represent 12% of enterprise x86 server spend and over 50% of new enterprise storage spend, growing at 40% CAGR and around 17% of commercial PC spend, up from 1% two years ago and growing at 50% CAGR. 1

As the world shifts to a flexible “work, learn and connect-from-anywhere” model, organizations that embrace smarter technology designed for a hybrid reality will benefit from this transition. This requires flexibility in devices and work platforms, on-demand support when and where needed, and customizable solutions across the organization, benefits that many will recognize from Lenovo’s existing Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) solution. Now moving under the new TruScale umbrella, Lenovo DaaS will continue to help customers move to a Modern IT environment by combining the best end-to-end technology from across Lenovo with lifecycle services and support and convenient financing to deliver lower total cost of ownership.