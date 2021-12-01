Lenovo to Support SMBs with a New Portfolio of Cloud-Based Managed IT Services

Lenovo announced the introduction of Lenovo Managed Services, a suite of tools built to Microsoft specifications and delivered through Lenovo’s indirect model to channel partners, to provide SMBs the support they need to get the most out of Microsoft 365. Consisting of two unique offerings – CSP (Cloud Solution Provider) Managed Services and Endpoint Managed Services – this new suite covers the complete landscape of cloud-based managed services to help businesses increase their productivity, save time by enabling more secure and seamless collaboration and help defend against business-critical security events. Lenovo Managed Services also includes a ready-made platform for channel partners to empower them with the tools and flexibility to co-sell and expertly manage Microsoft 365 offerings, Lenovo’s cloud offerings and their own portfolio of value-added services.

The operational benefits of incorporating Microsoft 365 for companies are undeniable. But to be effectively managed, SMB’s need to have the time, resources and budget, which is not always the case. Lenovo Managed Services offers a solution that does the heavy lifting for them so they can affordably maximize the potential of their Microsoft 365 platform and ultimately do more with less,” said Rohit Midha, Director Sales and Services, Lenovo India

Each solution under the Lenovo Managed Services umbrella offers varying levels of support from which SMBs can choose according to their needs and pay for conveniently through one monthly bill.

The base offer, CSP Managed Services, is designed to help companies manage their Microsoft 365 tools by removing the time-consuming maintenance and support tasks from their IT staff so they can focus on more strategic initiatives. Through it, Lenovo will manage all Microsoft 365 accounts on a company’s license, onboarding and migrating them to the cloud and configuring application settings across Microsoft Outlook and Teams. CSP Managed Services customers will also have access to 24/7 issue resolution support in their local language.

Endpoint Managed Services is a more advanced offering within the portfolio. Not only does it include all of the features within CSP Managed Services, but it also provides enhanced security and support benefits to reduce downtime and help to limit security risks. Customers who opt for this level of service will receive automatic device enrollment into Lenovo’s endpoint and security management service, threat protection and asset management, as well as access to Lenovo’s proprietary Endpoint 360° Dashboard. This console gives SMBs a full view into the status of their device fleet, including policy compliance updates, security notifications, productivity and security scores and real-time status of service-requests. Endpoint Managed Services customers will also receive access to Lenovo’s advanced, VIP break-fix support services, Premier Support and Premium Care, as well as its Accidental Damage Protection service for new Lenovo PCs.1

Farhana Haque, Country Head – Devices, Microsoft India, said, “The shift to remote and hybrid work over the last 18 months has been one of the most significant changes in work culture since the Industrial Revolution. The evolving hybrid work landscape also presents a set of unique challenges, with productivity, security and manageability being key priorities for small and medium businesses. With Microsoft Endpoint Manager at its core and powered by Microsoft 365, Lenovo’s Managed Services will help SMBs to leverage the power of the Intelligent Cloud and Intelligent Edge. This will truly enable SMBs across the country to empower their employees and enhance business outcomes. We are excited to partner with Lenovo as a Microsoft Cloud Solution Partner to enable the digital transformation of our customers.”