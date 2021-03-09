Lenovo to Empower Women in Tech Partnering with TechnoServe International Foundation

Lenovo announced its partnership with TechnoServe International Foundation in aid to empowering women in Technology. Lenovo strongly believes that technology is a great career choice for women and by upskilling them in the STEM sector (science, technology, engineering & mathematics) will help them make an informed choice for careers in the field of technology.

The IT industry is one of the fastest-growing in India, both in terms of production and exports, and a significant catalyst for growth. According to the 2017 India Skills Report, women make up over 30% of the technical labour force within the Indian technology companies. The upward trend in the number of women working in IT in India is an opportunity for the sector. Hence, Lenovo is firmly committed to building and empowering women and fostering leaders of the future in the technology sector.

With its recent partnership with TechnoServe International Foundation, a non-profit, Lenovo and Motorola India are supporting to scale up the Campus to Corporate Careers Program (C2C) in India. With an investment of Rs.2,500,000, this partnership is said to provide holistic skill training to 100 female students from marginalised communities studying in colleges in Mumbai. As part of the Motorola Skills initiative, these students will be trained in the IT/ITES and BFSI sectors with a focus on soft skills to help them build their IT careers. These students will have to undergo 120 hours of training over a 2.5-month period, which includes online training, one-on-one career counselling, assignment completion, workshops with industry experts, and employee volunteering engagements.

With the launch of ‘Make in India’, the manufacturing industry is reinventing and empowering women to be the future of the industry. As part of the Lenovo initiative in partnership with TechnoServe, 150 students will be trained in technical job roles like manufacturing and electronics in Puducherry. Lenovo will provide two-months of paid on-the-job training to a select number of students enrolled in the program at Lenovo Puducherry manufacturing plant. 75% of the students enrolling in C2C program get a confirmed placement post their training and certification.

“Lenovo has empowered 47 (%) women from the disadvantaged communities across India through its philanthropic initiatives. Technology can and should be a positive catalyst for change and evolution. Lenovo is channelling this capability to build a smarter future, where everyone thrives, together” said Mr. Rahul Agarwal, CEO and MD, Lenovo India.

On their partnership with Lenovo, Punit Gupta, MD, TechnoServe, said, “We have trained over 13,000 students through our C2C program so far, 70% of whom are women. Apart from training students in 21st century life skills for the workplace, we also help them to upgrade their technical skills, leading to a 75% placement rate in Mumbai, Bengaluru, and NCR.”