Lenovo Opens 500th Exclusive Store

Lenovo announced the opening of its 500th Lenovo Exclusive Store in India, located in Bengaluru, Karnataka. Positioned in the bustling Forum Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, the new store is designed according to the “Stay and Play” model. This premium design approach emphasizes improved customer browsing experience, dedicated customer service and exciting range of devices and solutions. In celebration of this milestone, customers can also enjoy special cash-back offers of up to Rs.5000 on selected banks’ credit cards, and easy equated monthly installments (EMIs) on their purchase.

This new Lenovo Exclusive Store is the first to be opened following the recent introduction of the Lenovo On Demand omnichannel solution. A first for India’s PC industry, this platform presents a unified shopping experience for consumers by seamlessly connecting the brand’s e-commerce website Lenovo.com with Lenovo Exclusive Stores, allowing consumers to purchase via store.lenovo.com

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Dinesh Nair, Director- Consumer Business, Lenovo India, said, “We have been consistently investing to enhance our retail footprint in India in the last few years apart from leading the industry in transitioning to a more digital way of work with our digital for retail initiatives. The 500th store is a testament to our resolve to provide the best of Lenovo devices & services to the consumers in a unique shopping environment that will enable them to touch, feel and experience our offerings across various categories in a secure & safe environment assisted by highly trained & certified professionals. We will continue to expand our presence in the Indian market over the coming year focused on bringing to life our vision of ‘smarter technology for all’.”

Lenovo Exclusive Stores host the entire range of Lenovo products, including the brand’s flagship products such as the Legion series, Thinkpad series, Yoga series, and others.