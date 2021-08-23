Lenovo launches upgraded IdeaPad Gaming 3i, powered by 11th Gen Intel Core Processors

Lenovo announced the launch of the upgraded IdeaPad Gaming 3i, powered by Intel 11th Gen Core processors and the latest NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU. This entry-level and affordable gaming laptop is built for overall performance, and aptly fits the needs of young adults and students.

Essential Gaming Performance

The device offers up to Intel® 11th Gen Core™ i7, and the latest NVIDIA RTX 3050 GPU with maximum TGP of 90W. Its design and build quality distinguishes the IdeaPad Gaming 3i from other devices. With its shadow-black colour and textured surface, it evokes the exhilaration of competitive PC gaming. This is complemented by its display quality. The 15.6″ FHD IPS display with three sided narrow bezel and 84% AAR with a screen refresh rate of up to 120Hz, allows users to enjoy tear-free gaming that looks terrific from any angle. The active screen space also elevates the viewing experience for users wanting to enjoy their favourite movie or show on the laptop.

Easy Experiences

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i offers an immersive gaming experience and crystal clear communication, with Nahimic 3D audio and 7.1 Channel Surround Sound that includes gaming-centric features such as Sound Sharing, Sound Tracking and Night Mode. It is also equipped with the super tactile Lenovo TrueStrike Keyboard, featuring 1.5 mm key travel with backlighting, large arrow keys, a full size number pad and 22% larger touchpad that gets the work done easily.

Exceptional Reliability

The device has an upgraded thermal design with dual fans, 100% improved ventilation, 21% larger thermal area and 35% higher TDP, aiming to make the gaming experience quieter and cooler than ever before. Gamers have the option to use Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to easily switch between three thermal modes. The IdeaPad Gaming 3i also features a 720P webcam with Trueblock Privacy Shutter for additional security, and a Military Grade certified chassis which makes it an extremely tough and reliable device.

Lenovo also offers one-year of Warranty, one-year of Premium Care Support, and one-year of Accidental Damage Protection services, bundled with this device.

Dinesh Nair, Head of Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Online gaming has been one of the fastest growing segments during the pandemic. Consumers’ expectations and demand keep evolving as they spend a large part of their time online either working, learning or playing. In the recent past we have noticed strong latent demand for quality gaming devices in mainstream and entry-level price bands, referred to as sub- gaming. Keeping these in mind, we are happy to introduce the new and upgraded IdeaPad Gaming 3i, which is the perfect choice for value conscious young adults and students who are kick-starting their journey in the gaming world. This device is the archetype of Lenovo’s commitment to make smarter gaming technology accessible and affordable for everyone. Boasting of an upgraded keyboard and thermal design, it is a reliable machine for daily tasks, essential gaming needs, and all round performance.”

George Chacko – Director, Global Accounts (Lenovo) Intel, APJ said, “At Intel, we are always pushing ourselves to deliver the very best products that enable our consumers get the most out of their devices. Our Intel® 11th Gen Core™ processors offer industry-leading features such as Wi-Fi 6, PCIe Gen4 and Thunderbolt 4 paired with class leading performance. Through our partnership with Lenovo, we are bringing all the goodness of our 11th gen Intel® Core™ processors to the masses.”