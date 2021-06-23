Lenovo Launches ThinkPad X1 Fold, the First Foldable PC in India

Lenovo announced the launch of the ThinkPad X1 Fold in India. The ThinkPad X1 Fold is the first of its kind in a new personal computing category that will push boundaries and redefine how we engage with technology and eliminate security threats while working and learning from home.

This latest addition in the ThinkPad family adapts to the new remote, office, and hybrid working models, enabling trailblazers to embrace ground-breaking innovation that will empower creativity, collaboration, and entertainment as it seamlessly transforms to their specific needs.

Unfolding New Possibilities: The X1 Fold offers a revolutionary mix of portability and versatility that defines a new computing category enabled by Intel Core processors, with Intel® Hybrid Technology and Intel’s Project Athena innovation program. These processors are engineering innovations that provide a hybrid CPU architecture for power and performance in a US dime-sized ultra-mobile form factor.

ThinkPad Tough: The ThinkPad X1 Fold continues the ThinkPad legacy of trusted quality and reliability thanks to its durable multilink torque hinge design. Every bit of space is maximized with a custom motherboard that delivers powerful performance and a foldable graphite layer that helps dissipate heat and optimize cooling. ThinkPad aspires to be rugged and tough and is tested against 12 military-grade certification methods and 27 procedures (MIL-STD 810H). The X1 Fold also went through additional testing to make sure the screen could handle the stresses of being opened and closed thousands of times.

Compact, Hard-Core, and Stylish: Covered in an attractive leather folio, the ThinkPad X1 Fold looks more like a sketchbook than a laptop. At just 2.2 lbs (999g), it provides a split-screen experience and comes with a brilliant and seamless folding OLED screen that provides a full 33.52cms (13.3 inches) 2K display. The device comes bundled with the Lenovo Easel Stand for easy portrait or landscape placement on a desk, and a Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that nests inside the system and are wirelessly charged by being magnetized to the screen when the system is closed.

Users can browse online, stream a video, or watch a presentation, while using the Thinkpad X1 Fold like a tablet, relying on the built-in kickstand or the optional easel to hold it up. With the Lenovo Mode Switcher app, the ThinkPad X1 Fold also orients windows on the screen to a user’s preference. It anticipates user movements quickly and easily allows them to split the screen in two or use full width for one large display. It also automatically adjusts to display the on-screen keyboard when required. Continuous Connectivity and Enhanced Productivity: The ThinkPad X1 Fold offers a true smartphone-like experience in an always-connected PC. Speedy WiFi 6 allows users to jump on crowded public platforms fast, and the optional 4G / 5G service enables them to enjoy faster, more secure access to servers, and uninterrupted video streaming. The X1 Fold comes equipped with the Dolby Access app that uses Dolby Atmos technology to simulate 3D sound. The different sound profiles empower creators and users to customize the sound to the correct content (Music, Movies, Games, etc.) or simply allow Dolby Access to identify it and provide automatic adjustments with the dynamic profile.

Mr Stephen Sequeira, Director, REL, India, said, “ThinkPad X1 Fold, the pioneering the world’s first seamless foldable screen experience complimented with audio/video screen experience, ultra-light and ultra-mobile product, will transform productivity on the go for users who frequently switch between phones, tablets, and laptops, and are looking for newer benefits and possibilities. These are exciting times for us as we are establishing a new foldable PC category with the ThinkPad X1 Fold, that will reshape users’ experience while working from home, the office, and anywhere in between.”