Lenovo Launches ThinkEdge SE30 and SE50 to Enable Digital Transformation

Lenovo announced its all new portfolio of embedded computers for the edge in India. Building from the existing edge portfolio from Lenovo, the ThinkEdge devices – the new ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 – are small, rugged, and powerful enough to meet the demanding needs of enterprise data processing, security and scalability at the edge.

Lenovo’s December 2020 survey of IT executives and managers found that edge computing solutions are an urgent priority, and their deployment is on a fast-track. Fifty-nine percent of those surveyed stated they are ‘looking to implement new edge computing solutions within the next 6 months.’ And 82 percent stated that “real time data collection and analysis is where edge solutions are making the most impact on their business.”

It is estimated that by 2025, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be processed at the edge. Edge computing applications are numerous and growing rapidly. Retailers are implementing more automated checkouts and dynamic signage, real-time store traffic monitoring, inventory and fulfilling. Manufacturers are further automating assembly lines with predictive maintenance alerts and utilizing smart cameras for safety and quality inspections. Healthcare turns to edge computing for remote patient monitoring and medical device integration. With increased need for powerful, real-time insights across industries, the edge is becoming more critical and complex than ever.

The new Lenovo ThinkEdge devices are powered by Intel technology and built for the data needs of tomorrow. The embedded edge computers are for customers who need faster processing power, better security, and scalability. With the right data securely on hand for when it matters, businesses can be more efficient, insightful and competitive.

Mr Stephen Sequeira, Director, REL, India, said “The Covid-19 pandemic has become a catalyst for intelligent transformation, as new enterprise level solutions get introduced across industries. This transformation particularly needs edge computing as its critical infrastructure, and our latest range of ThinkEdge aims to support this. The ThinkEdge SE30 and ThinkEdge SE50 are purpose-built devices, that have been designed to be networked on premise or embedded in solutions, and they give our customers an advantage in performance, security and scalability.”

The new ThinkEdge SE30 is a small and rugged compute device for edge workloads. It includes the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i5 vPro processors for industrial computing. The processor improves compute power, accelerates AI workloads, and is built for the challenges of edge implementations in enterprise with extended temperature support from -20 to +60 Celsius, long-life reliability, as well as enhanced security and manageability features.

The ThinkEdge SE30 will start with 4G support globally and have 5G availability with key carrier support in the second half of this year. 5G edge devices enhance wireless connectivity to match the low-latency, high-reliability, and high-capacity capabilities of existing wireline solutions with both improved agility of capabilities and better return on investments.

Embedded applications for the ThinkEdge SE30 include kiosks and ATMs for smart retail, automated production lines in manufacturing, and medical device monitoring in healthcare, among others.

The new ThinkEdge SE50 is designed for versatile applications that require higher analytics and data processing at the edge. The embedded edge compute device includes an Intel Core i5 or i7 vPro processor for industrial computing and up to 32GB of memory.

End users can deploy the ThinkEdge SE50 to aggregate and analyze real-time data from distributed IoT devices. This smart edge device can filter and forward IoT data across the WAN to the cloud or data center. Customers have the option to enhance their edge AI strategy with cutting edge silicon and optimized software leveraging the OpenVINO toolkit.

The same commitment to continuous innovation that drives Lenovo’s global leadership in PC manufacturing provides the foundation for its edge device roadmap. Lenovo’s portfolio of ThinkEdge devices gives enterprises the flexibility to specify what they need today with the value to include processing capacity to grow for future functionality. The ThinkEdge portfolio is supported by a growing group of industry-leading software providers, OEMs and system integrators to deliver devices that become a seamless part of the overall ecosystem.

ThinkEdge devices are ready to be embedded in solutions to accelerate time to market and improve efficiencies for OEMs. Lenovo, through its OEM Solutions business, provides secure, reliable hardware and services to design purpose-built appliances and solve industry pain points.