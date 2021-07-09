Lenovo launches the versatile Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 in India

Lenovo announced the launch of its premium detachable PCs – the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3. In the age of remote working, online learning and virtual social gatherings, their grab-and-go form factors and high quality screens are built to empower students, teachers and multitaskers to navigate through daily productive tasks and seamlessly switch between work and entertainment.

Style Meets Substance- The Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i: Weighing at just 1.16 kg the Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is the first-ever Yoga PC with a detachable, backlit Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard to enable freestyle working mode, along-with an adjustable kickstand for easier viewing and switching into drafting mode. It is a perfect blend of style and substance, guaranteeing uninterrupted performance and productivity while working on the go, online learning, content creation and more. This ultra-thin detachable 2-in-1 allows users to choose between the tablet mode, with or without a kickstand; and the traditional laptop mode after attaching the keyboard. It includes an array of smart features such as the Lenovo Voice Assistant, more secure facial login via the infrared (IR)camera with Windows Hello, and intelligent presence-sensing features from Glance by Mirametrix to help protect the screen from shoulder-surfing neighbours. The Yoga Duet 7i comes with a rechargeable Lenovo E-Color Pen which has a built-in smart sensor that allows users to pick colors from guides or any real-life object by simply touching the object’s surface with the pen’s tip while pressing down. This premium and portable device is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics, and features excellent audio-visual performance with Dolby Audio and Dolby Vision™. It has a 13-inch, crystal clear IPS 2K touchscreen display with narrow bezels and 100 percent sRGB for a dazzling color gamut at 450 nits bright. It also offers up to 10.8 hours of battery life which is optimized by artificial intelligence for up to 20 percent extended battery life with Lenovo Q-Control Intelligent Cooling feature.

Multifunctional, Portable and Practical- The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Equipped with classroom essentials, the IdeaPad Duet 3 is Lenovo’s first ever IdeaPad PC with a detachable Bluetooth (5.0) keyboard, and a folio kickstand supporting Lenovo Digital Pen for seamless note-taking. Its small size and lightweightedness (just 0.86 kg) makes it ideal for students and go-getters who need a full-function PC but want to travel light. It is powered by Intel Celeron processors and Intel UHD graphics, with up to 10.3-inch Full HD IPS panel display at 330 nits bright, up to 4GB solid memory, and up to 7 hours of battery life. The IdeaPad Duet 3 makes hands-free communication easier with Cortana digital assistant plus dual 360-degree mics, while the clever privacy shutter on the webcam helps users safeguard themselves from unwanted onlookers. Mr Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said, “As a consistent market leader in the tablets segment, Lenovo is committed to experiment with form factors and provide consumers with the accessible and multipurpose technology they will need to enhance productivity. With the latest online learning, staycation and flexible working trends, we have witnessed a surge in the demand for light, portable yet multifunctional devices. Our screens have become our lifelines, and users are looking for devices that they can not only use at home but take with them to different places, not only for entertainment but also for professional and educational purposes. We are excited to introduce the new detachable PCs, which will take the grab-and-go form factor’s innovation to the next level and address the need for a portable yet practical and secure device. Users can use them in the form that is most appropriate for the nature of the task, e.g. a PC when studying or working and a tablet for entertainment and sketching.”

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i will be exclusively available on Lenovo.com and Amazon.in and IdeaPad Duet 3 will be available on Lenovo.com and our online partner platforms. The products go on sale from 12 July, 12 Noon onwards.