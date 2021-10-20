Lenovo Launches the remarkable Yoga Tab 11 with Lenovo Premium Care

Lenovo announced the launch of Yoga Tab 11 in India. It is a premium android tablet designed and built for best-in-class multimedia experience with great features for home entertainment, uninterrupted streaming, gaming, and surfing the internet. The premium tablet features one of the best cinematic displays available in tablets and a powerful processor packed in a portable form factor, empowering users to make the most of their me-time without compromising on audio-visuals and performance, anytime and anywhere. The Yoga Tab 11 also comes with Lenovo Premium Care for tablets, dishing out a sophisticated and hassle-free after sales service for users.

The Yoga Tab 11 is a go to device for entertainment on the go thanks to its stunning 11” 2K (2000×1200) IPS TDDI 400 nits display with Dolby Vision. Users can binge-watch without worrying about screen time, as the tablet is certified by TUV Rheinland. Simply turning on the eye care mode automatically adjusts white balance and color tone for optimal vision comfort. It is complemented by Dolby Atmos on the superior JBL quad-speaker system allowing users to feel every noise and note and enjoy an enhanced audio experience. With the flexibility of Yoga taken to the next level, users can stay entertained and engaged all the time thanks to the ‘Tilt’ and ‘Hang’ modes of the Yoga Tab 11. Users can incline the screen any way they want, from free-stop standing and tilting to hanging it on the wall even while prepping in the kitchen.

The Yoga Tab 11 is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T processors, allowing users to play games and stream games in high-resolution, high speed, and low-latency. Users can enjoy intense gaming sessions on the go without having to plug in, as the Yoga Tab 11 has a battery life of close to 15 hours and recharges in no time with a 20W quick charge.

With the optional Lenovo Precision Pen 2, users can resort to stress busting activities like drawing or sketching what’s on their mind, thanks to the next-level pressure sensitivity and tilt detection on the Yoga Tab 11. The tablet also features Google Kids Space, an android tablet experience with content to help kids discover, create, and grow making this premium device for everyone in the family to get the best entertainment experience.

The Yoga Tab 11 comes with Lenovo Premium care, which is a front-of-the-queue and straight-to-the experts customer support service. It offers comprehensive support for hardware, peripherals, and software. With the Lenovo Premium Care, users can stay connected with Lenovo’s expert technicians who are always ready to help them with any issue, be it software or hardware.

Mr. Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, says, “With the Yoga Tab 11, we aim to help users find their happy place by enabling them to enjoy an immersive experience anytime and anywhere. With features of the ‘family of Yoga’ like, best in class display, powerful processor, premium design and flexibility, this device pushes the envelope when it comes to the kind of multimedia entertainment and performance one can expect from a tablet.”