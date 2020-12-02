Lenovo announces a new gaming laptop – the Legion 5 powered by the premium AMD Ryzen 5 4600H mobile processor. With latest generation processors and latest GPUs by NVIDIA, this laptop promises to further redefine the gaming experience for Indians. Lenovo Legion 5 is an immersive gaming laptop offering players AMD Ryzen 5 4600H-Series mobile processor with 6 ultra-responsive cores. With the AMD “Zen 2” core architecture combined with 7nm process technology, available for laptops, AMD Ryzen 4000 H – Series lets users do more, faster than ever before. The architecture delivers an unprecedented increase in speed and performance for multitasking and heavy workloads in the newest generation of powerful ultrathin and gaming laptops.

This gaming laptop provides up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650ti discrete graphics that offers greater visual fidelity in the latest games. It also features a 15.6” IPS 1080p display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate to reduce screen tearing and in-game lag. This AMD powered device is equipped with Lenovo Legion TrueStrike keyboard with backlight for hair-trigger accuracy and superior key travel, Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 for thermal efficiency, and an improved battery life (up to 8 hours) using smarter power features. This includes Hybrid Mode by Lenovo Vantage to extend battery life, Rapid Charge Pro for fast charging, and Lenovo Q-Control 3.0 to control the system voltage and fan speed.

The laptop has an industrial design with a seamless fusion of practicality, precision and performance built for the multitasking gamer. Users will be able to balance the gaming and daily lifestyles with the exceptional design, clean display framed by slim, three-sided mylar bezels, and a top-placed webcam with physical privacy shutter – TruBlock Webcam Shutter for additional security.

Shailendra Katyal, Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India said “In the current scenario, with gaming becoming more mainstream, people tend to use a single laptop for work, studies, entertainment and more, leading to consumers demanding smarter, stylish and high-performance laptops. Legion over the last 2 years, with its unique ‘work and play’ design approach has been able to build a strong community and become the fastest growing gaming brand in India. With the AMD powered Legion 5, we expand this high-performance range to deliver superior gaming experience by offering a cream of the crop machine performance, an immersive visual experience and a style that fulfils the requirement of a modern day gamer. The Legion brand has been massively appreciated by the gaming community for breakthrough innovations, and with the Legion 5 we continue to raise the bar on innovation.”

“Gamers and content creators are increasingly seeking uncompromised performance with understated style for everyday gaming, productivity and lifestyle needs. The much awaited Lenovo Legion 5 powered by AMD Ryzen 5 4600H processor is here, and is a blend of style, function and extraordinary performance”, said Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – India Sales, AMD. “Our Zen2 core architecture combined with the industry-leading 7 nm process delivers a significant boost in performance and power efficiency, letting users push their boundaries across gaming, content creation, productivity workloads and entertainment.”

Lenovo Legion 5 is available on Lenovo.com and Lenovo Exclusive Stores. It will be soon available across other online partner platforms, and retail stores. Legion 5 comes with one year of free Premium Care and one year of Accidental Damage Protection.