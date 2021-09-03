Lenovo Launches IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro in India

Lenovo announces the launch of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro laptop in India. This latest offering from the IdeaPad series is optimized for streaming and seamless transition from work to entertainment, thanks to the Intel 11th Gen and AMD Ryzen processors with high-end GPUs and speakers.

The device boasts of a 14″ 2.2K IPS anti-glare display that’s bright enough for direct sunlight, at 300 nits. Users can also choose the other variant which features a 16″ WQXGA IPS anti-glare display and 350nits brightness. The 4-side narrow bezels make the most of its 16:10 aspect ratio, and colours come alive in a 100% sRGB color gamut.

The immersive experience offered by the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is further reinforced by the Dolby Atmos® speaker system. The two user-facing speakers and the Dolby Access app make it easy for users to adjust the sound profiles to their liking, which creates an immersive sound experience featuring moving 3D audio.

The IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is equipped with up to 11th Gen Intel Core i7 and up to AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processors. The device delivers accelerated functionality with the multiple options for graphics by NVIDIA GeForce, Intel Iris Xe, and AMD Radeon. It also offers unconstrained performance and can take on even the most processor-intensive tasks, empowering users to enjoy unmatched speed and intelligence that makes the overall experience fast, smooth, and easy. The laptop also comes with an enlarged touchpad and function arrow keys that are precisely engineered for tactile control, keying accuracy, improved ergonomics, with optional backlighting.

Available in the Storm Grey color option, the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro is constructed using aluminum with an anodized surface treatment that contributes to a great-looking IdeaPad system. The 14″ variant is only 17.9 mm thin and weighs approximately 1.38 kg, while the 16″ variant is 18.4 mm thin and weighs 1.9 kg.

Powered with zero-touch login, users can simply flip open the IdeaPad Slim 5 Pro to get started instantly. The infrared camera on the laptop allows for facial recognition and automatic power on and boot up.

The Slim 5 Pro is also equipped with dual-array microphones that work alongside Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa. With Alexa, users can access many features of Amazon’s platform and services such as controlling smart home devices, adding items to Amazon shopping list, and ordering products with intuitive voice commands. On the other hand, Cortana has the capability to set reminders, make lists, answer questions, and accomplish a whole new set of tasks through different skills found on the Microsoft Store.

Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India stated, “With remote learning and flexible working culture here to stay, users are constantly expanding their horizons of expectations from a laptop. The IdeaPad Slim5 Pro with its top-of-the-line specifications and inbuilt smart technology features is a perfect solution to these enhanced requirements that consumers expect from a premium device today. The latest entrant in the IdeaPad series is another step towards offering a laptop which is a champion of creativity, reliability, multi-tasking, and effortless portability. It oozes style and performance with a host of smart features which make it a perfect device to create, play, work, educate and entertain.”