Lenovo Launches Featherweight, Premium Yoga Slim 7i Carbon

Lenovo announces the launch of Yoga Slim 7i Carbon in India. This incredibly light, premium, and astoundingly strong laptop packs a punch with the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. The Intel Evo Platform-based laptop is built for always-on-the-go business leaders, entrepreneurs, and millennials, to meet their lifestyle needs and to enjoy smarter living.

Starting from 966 g, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon offers an incredible blend of toughness and low weight. This is made possible by a sleek cover constructed from multiple layers of carbon fiber, commonly seen in supercars, and proprietary 2nd generation Web-Core 2.0 Carbon Fiber that reduces material weight by up to 40% while increasing durability. This has helped us get the lightest carbon fiber material with 25% higher rigidity. The delicate appearance conceals a rugged durability. Under the eye-catching Moon White carbon-fibre cover lies a machine subjected to Lenovo’s strict in-house reliability test and nine military-grade tests for durability, meeting MIL-STD-810G standards.

The Intel Evo platform brings the perfect combination of performance, responsiveness, and long-lasting battery life to the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon. Co-engineered with Intel to provide the ultimate experience, anywhere, this sleek clamshell comes with the remarkable multi-tasking responsiveness of 11th Gen Inte Core processors, an immersive content experience with Intel Iris X graphics, lightning-fast Gigabit speeds with Intel WiFi 6, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports for speedy transfers and charging.

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon’s 13″ Quad-HD display offers a 91% active area ratio in modern 16:10 proportions, which reveals more vertical content while browsing the web or working with text documents. The ultra-wide-angle display offers over 4 million pixels at 227 ppi for sharp text and crisp images, while 300-nit brightness increases outdoor visibility. Upping the ante, the display covers 100% sRGB colour gamut and supports Dolby Vision HDR imaging enhancement, providing stunningly vivid colours for content creation and binge-watching. The TÜV Rheinland Eye Comfort Certified screen helps reduce eye fatigue, while 2x2W Dolby Atmos certified speakers produce a sound that moves around a three-dimensional space.

The Yoga Slim 7i Carbon optimizes time and effort with a range of AI-powered smart features. It has a lip on the front cover that provides room for a one-finger display lift, and this lift action is intelligently captured using flip-to-boot technology. The Lenovo Smart Assist offers a safer, smarter platform that boasts of features such as zero-touch login, lock with presence detection and facial recognition, and AI-powered attention-sensing using Glance by Mirametrix. The laptop streamlines the day with Amazon Alexa voice assistant and Lenovo Q-Control, using Lenovo Intelligent Thermal System 4.0 to overdrive system performance and extend battery life. In addition, the Lenovo Vantage application enables deeper customisation of smart settings, added protection from security threats, and diagnosis of computer performance issues.

Shailendra Katyal – Executive Director, Consumer PCSD, Lenovo India, said, “The new Yoga Slim 7i Carbon is a testament to how we continuously break the innovation boundaries by blending smarter technology with a premium design for our Yoga laptops. With featherweight portability, ultra-durable strength and a premium chic Moon White finish, the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon redefines the premium ultrathin laptop segment and promises the best experience.”

George Chacko, Director Global Account (Lenovo), Asia Pacific and Japan, Intel, said, “Intel Evo verified laptops are co-engineered and designed to ensure exceptional experiences from anywhere. They offer best-in-class performance in innovative form factors, and set the bar across responsiveness, battery, and connectivity. 11th Gen Intel Core mobile processors with the Intel Iris Xe graphics engine are a major leap forward in real-world processor performance, with unmatched capabilities for productivity, collaboration, creation, and entertainment. Intel remains committed to deep collaboration with the PC ecosystem to deliver cutting edge laptop experiences and designs.”