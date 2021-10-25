Lenovo Launches Affordable ‘Made-in-India’ Tab K10 for Indian Businesses

Lenovo announced the launch of its locally manufactured tablet, the “Tab K10”, in India. This Made-in-India tablet is a mainstream commercial tablet for enterprise solutions given its capability of streaming memory-intensive media content and running software applications made from complex workflows without breaking a sweat.

The android Tab K10 comes with a 10.3 FHD (1920 x 1200) multitouch display and MediaTek Helio P22T, Octa-Core processors for smooth performance. It is being launched for all channels with an extra focus to cater commercial and enterprise requirements. In line with Lenovo’s commitment to empower local businesses, the Lenovo Tab K10 tablet will be manufactured at a fully digitized and automated plant in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. This plant was launched earlier this year by Lenovo with Wingtech Technology, particularly for manufacturing tablets that not just meet the needs of consumers but also can be used for specialized functions by businesses across retail, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors.

To help enterprises run digital learning and other field applications with minimal hindrance, the Lenovo Tab K10 comes with a robust battery of 7500 mAh for all extended backup, 400 nits FHD display with certified eye protection feature, and dual speakers with Dolby audio. Other features on this mainstream tablet include flash for rear camera, face unlock feature for safety and ARCore support and AER, further enabling the app development community to nurture the creativity offered by the device and make the end user experience delightful. The Tab K10 is designed to help businesses stay relevant as Android 11 supports it with an option of one upgrade. Keeping in mind the longer deployment schedules of enterprises, the Tab K10 has a form factor life cycle framed for 30 plus months, to help businesses maintain uniformity with ease of maintenance.

Keeping up with the legacy of setting newer benchmarks and trends, the Tab K10 also comes with a batteryless variant. This is a perfect business solution, designed to enable enterprises to power the tablet using their own solution source and help system integrators integrate the Tab K10 for offering a more customized solution across verticals like Retail, Manufacturing, Banking and Finance, Education, etc. The Tab K10 is now available on our offline and online channels.

Pankaj Harjai, Director – Tablets and Smart Devices, Lenovo India, said, “Our relationships with Indian EdTech startups such as Byju’s and Toppr are testament of our efforts to help businesses thrive with best-in-class technology. Today, SMBs are developing more applications with tablets as digital devices. This increases the demand for affordable and practical solutions, which can be addressed by our locally manufactured K10 tablets.”