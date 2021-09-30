Lenovo launches a new portfolio of IdeaPad Chromebooks for hybrid learning

Lenovo announced the launch of IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook and IdeaPad 3i Chromebook, in India. Supporting Google Assistant and a streamlined interface of Chrome OS which gives users access to a rich library of applications, these Chromebooks are perfectly suited for the online home classroom and beyond.

The IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook stands out with a 360-degree convertible design with robust hinge, allowing online students to transition seamlessly from laptop mode to tablet mode. It is powered by Intel® Celeron® N4500 processor, measures just 18.45 mm thick, weighs only 1.25 kg, and includes an 11.6″ HD IPS touch display featuring a 10-point multi touch interface. It boasts of a surface area smaller than a sheet of A4 paper.

Users can utilize the productive collaboration tools from G-suite to accomplish daily tasks such as creating, editing, attending meetings or online classes. The device also guarantees an immersive and long-lasting experience with the Google Voice Assistant, dual user-facing 2W stereo speakers, and up to 10 hours of battery life which is certified by Google power load test.

The Chromebook adds an extra layer of security with the verified boot process, which automatically reverts to an earlier, safer version if it detects any malicious changes. Chromebook software updates are available every six weeks, and this further protects the device from security threats. These features make the Chromebook a reliable device for a hybrid learning experience.

The IdeaPad 3i Chromebook brings all the favourite Chromebook features in a slim, portable chassis, weighing just 1.12 kg and measuring only 18.05 mm thick. Running on the lightning-fast Chrome OS, it fits the needs of e-learners, allowing them to log in with their Google accounts, collaborate and connect, or control smart home devices without even switching screens. This thin and light device is ideal for getting basic tasks done, from editing documents, to attending classes or meetings, and streaming favourite shows on OTT platforms while on the move. It offers upto 10 hours of battery life, 11.6″ HD anti-glare display with 250 nits, and is coupled with 2W stereo speakers, making it a user’s perfect entertainment partner.

For those looking to get more out of the screen when it comes to entertainment and learning, the IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is also available in a 14-inch variant. It weighs around 1.4 kg and is available in Platinum Grey colour with a rich metal painted surface. Users are in for a treat with the device’s 14″ FHD (1920×1080) anti-glare display with 220 nits, that is coupled with the 2W stereo speakers to bring all the favourite movies, videos and shows to life.

Mr. Dinesh Nair, Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India said, “Today’s hybrid classroom demands the right combination of hardware and software features that will enable educators and learners to always stay engaged and productive. Hence, Lenovo focuses on the simple but smarter details of product design that make a big difference in our consumers’ lives, and these new Chromebooks are a testament to our dedication. They offer the speed of Chrome OS, the variety of G-suite, and added security features, which make them delightful options for schoolwork and learning at home.”

Mr. Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director, Electronics at Flipkart said, “As we gear up for the festive season and the Big Billion Days, we are offering one of the widest selection of laptops on our platform, particularly the student friendly laptops, and are pleased to partner with Lenovo to make available their latest IdeaPad Chromebooks series to millions of our customers across the country. The student cohort has been one of the fastest growing segments and has been a key growth driver for us with 40-45% demand for electronics coming exclusively from the student community. Through our pan-India supply chain, students across the country will be able to access the best-in-class technology computing devices at their doorsteps in an affordable manner”.