Lenovo Appoints Meenakshi Dagar to lead finance for India PCSD

Lenovo has appointed Meenakshi Dagar as the company’s Director and Head of Finance, Lenovo India PCSD, effective October 4, 2021. She will be based in Bengaluru and will be responsible for leading the India finance team for Lenovo’s PC and Smart Devices business. A seasoned professional with 17 years of work experience across multiple domains, including the past six years at Lenovo, Meenakshi will be responsible for financial P&L and for driving the digital transformation journey for the company’s finance function in India.

Meenakshi has handled multiple roles over the past six years with Lenovo. She has been instrumental in driving business synergies and P&L results across several positions within India and the Asia Pacific region, such as India Finance Controller, Asia Pacific Consumer; Ecommerce & Tablet Controller; and India Commercial Finance Controller. Prior to Lenovo, Meenakshi has worked with brands such as Amex, Tech Mahindra, and Dell in various finance capacities. Her past expertise includes India commercial and consumer P&L management, go-to-market transformation, financial planning and analysis, services controlling for various locations, and multiple audit roles.

Mr. Shailendra Katyal, Site Leader Lenovo India and General Manager, Lenovo India PCSD, said, “I am excited to have Meenakshi take up this critical role and join the India leadership team. At Lenovo we have impactful talent programs that cultivate internal leaders and provide them with opportunities for long term career growth. Meenakshi has delivered consistently in challenging positions. She showed her leadership in finance during the pandemic, which has been a demanding period with supply constraints and increased costs. Her business acumen has helped us drive record profitability. In her new role as the India Director & Head of Finance, I am confident that Meenakshi will take the business to new heights through her strategic vision and financial acuity.”