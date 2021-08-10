Lenovo announces this year’s Rise of Legion tournament, with Apex Legends

Lenovo announces the fourth chapter of Rise of Legion (ROL), with Apex Legends. This is being conducted across the Indian subcontinent, inviting gamers from India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, to participate from the safety of their homes.

This is the first-of-its-scale Esports tournament for Apex Legends – a popular battle royale gaming title across South Asia. With an active community in the subcontinent, Lenovo takes its global partnership with Apex Legends to the next level.

This Rise of Legion tournament is expecting participation from 200+ teams competing for a prize pool of around INR 3 lakhs, along with rewards which will be distributed to the top six teams in the tournament. The first Qualifier round starts from the 11th of August 2021, and the Finals will be held between 3rd and 5th of September. Gaming enthusiasts can enjoy livestreams of the matches, and witness the teams battle it out for the winning position.

Amit Doshi – Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo India

Mr. Amit Doshi – Chief Marketing Officer, Lenovo India said, “We need a stronger gaming community in India and that is what we, at Lenovo are striving to create. We are empowering the ecosystem with powerful machines from our Legion portfolio and Esports platforms. In this edition of Rise of Legion tournament, we look forward to seeing Apex Legends fans and gamers sharpen their skills and set new benchmarks in the Esports Arena. May the best team win!”