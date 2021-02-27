Lenovo Announces New Service in India that Allows Minimize Computers’ CO2 Emissions

Lenovo launched its CO2 Offset Services in India, allowing customers to seamlessly offset carbon emissions of selected new Lenovo products at the point of purchase. Lenovo customers can choose offset projects from a range of United Nations-approved initiatives spanning continents and hemispheres. A certificate confirming the offset emissions for each product’s serial number is issued with the purchase, along with an official certifying badge for each product.

The service works by factoring in emissions produced from the manufacture and shipping of each individual product, as well as those for an estimated typical five years of usage. This amount is then offset through one of many partner initiatives, including projects overseen by the United Nations.

Partner initiatives in Asia Pacific include a biomass energy project that generates electricity using a sugar mill, a wind energy project that generates clean and renewable energy, as well as a project that offers waste disposal in a safe and clean manner that generates renewable energy and reduces greenhouse gases.

Lenovo CO2 Offset Services seeks to meet customers’ growing desire for eco-transparency in all their purchases and is one of the first in the world to tie dedicated offsets to individual products, to help better understand individual carbon footprints.

“This is a unique opportunity for our customers to see direct carbon offset results that are tangible through the IT purchases they make, and it is also a cause that is near and dear to my heart,” said Mr Rohit Midha, Director, Service Sales at Lenovo.

Mr Niclas Svenningsen, Manager for Global Climate Action at UN Climate Change of the initiative, quotes, “We are glad to collaborate with Lenovo under our Climate Neutral Now initiative, to further raise awareness and encourage the voluntary use of carbon markets as a tool to accelerate climate action. This is the first collaboration of this kind for Climate Neutral Now and we look forward to its success.”