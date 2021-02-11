Lenovo Announces 2nd Ed of SAFE STEPS DisasterTech Awards

Lenovo has launched the second edition of the SAFE STEPS Disaster Tech (D-Tech) Awards, in partnership with Prudence Foundation, together with Humanitarian Partner International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC). The Awards find, fund and support technology solutions that save lives before, during or after natural disaster events. The Awards find, fund and support technology solutions that save lives before, during or after natural disaster events. The SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards was created by Prudence Foundation out of the belief that technology innovation can play a more significant role in improving disaster preparedness, recovery and resilience. The Awards are part of SAFE STEPS, a multi-platform, mass awareness programme developed by Prudence Foundation and supported by the IFRC and other partners to provide life-saving information around natural disaster events, road safety and first aid.

The impact of natural disasters, particularly disaster fatalities, vary across Indian states due to diverse geo-climatic conditions and relative socio-economic vulnerability. 79,732 people have lost their lives and 108 crore people were affected in 321 incidences of natural disasters in India, according to a report by United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction. According to the Global Climate Risk Index report 2019, India is the 14th most vulnerable country in the world, due to extreme weather-related events. A large number of states in India are vulnerable to floods due to the geo-spatial distribution of rainfall–Uttarakhand Flash Floods in 2013 are the most disastrous floods in the history of India that claimed over 5000+ lives; India’s heat wave in 2002 at south region killed more than 1000 people, with most of the deaths occurred in state of Andhra Pradesh; Millions of people in Maharashtra were at serious risk of hunger recording lowest rainfall in the region in 2013; The massive earthquake which occurred Bhachau Taluka of Kutch District of Gujarat that killed around 20,000 people.

In the backdrop of the Uttarakhand disaster, PM Narendra Modi yesterday said enhancing disaster management capabilities was one of the areas which needed attention and it could be done through human resources development and technology. Organizations participating in the Awards will stand a chance to win grants from a pool of US$200,000 to support the implementation and scaling of their D-Tech solutions. The competition is open for entries till 19 February 2021. Both for-profit and non-profit organisations are welcome to apply.

Rahul Agarwal, MD and CEO, Lenovo India, said, “Technology can play a fundamental role in improving resilience in communities impacted by natural and other disasters. Lenovo aims to combine the power of world-class technology solutions with the creativity and know-how of local entrepreneurs and charitable organisations, to achieve better preparedness, recovery, and resilience.”

Alexander Matheou, IFRC’s Regional Director for Asia Pacific, said, “2020 has shown us that resilience against disasters has never been more important. IFRC is pleased to work with Prudence Foundation again on the SAFE STEPS D-Tech Awards to bring businesses and communities together to support tech solutions that will help save lives.”