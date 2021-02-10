Lenovo Announces 100 new Lenovo Exclusive Stores in FY 21-22

Lenovo announced that the company will open 100 new Lenovo Exclusive Stores in FY 2122 in India. This comes as an addition to their recent opening of the 400th LES in Bengaluru as part of its effort to continue offline retail expansion during the pandemic. This state-of-the-art store is located in the bustling Phoenix Market City Mall decked in a new and enhanced premium design focused on enriching customer experience in the store. Lenovo currently has four such stores with the new premium design namely in Mumbai, two in Bengaluru, and another in Lucknow. These premium stores are built on the “Stay and Play” model emphasizing improving customer browsing experience in the store with dedicated customer service on a need basis. The premium stores also see a significant shift in the design with changes in layout, branding, lighting, color schemes, and much more.

As an industry first for the PC Brand, Lenovo completely digitized the customer journey in LES and introduced an Offline to Online (O2O) model enabling customers to complete their purchase on Lenovo.com if the product is not in stock in the stores. Additionally, during the lockdown – Lenovo introduced a 100% contactless purchase model for customers keeping their employees and customers safety in mind.

With these 400 LES, Lenovo to date has generated approximately about 2000 jobs across India with each store employing nearly 5 personnel. As per a Q3 FY 2021 study by InMOBI, Lenovo Exclusive Stores ranked the highest with a 71% customer satisfaction score ahead of Dell and HP.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Rahul Agarwal, MD, and CEO, Lenovo India, said, “With the consumer business growing at a rapid pace of 45% YoY in Lenovo in FY 2021, it was imperative to continue our offline retail expansion to reach customers to cater to their Learn From Home and Work From Home needs. We are delighted to share that in FY 2021, we opened 100 LES, and with our 400th LES in Bengaluru, our offline footprint has reached 10,000 and our revenue contribution for the consumer business is around 18 – 20%. We look forward to adding another 100 LES in our offline retail business in the coming financial year and take the premium user experience of our 400th LES to several more stores.”

This expansion plan of 100 additional LES includes the metros or Tier 1 cities also the tier 2 and 3 cities across India ensuring that their services and products are available across the nation while also generating more employment opportunities across the country.

These Lenovo Exclusive Stores host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware from Lenovo, including the brand’s flagship products such as the Legion series, ThinkBook series, Yoga series, and much more. Lenovo had earlier announced the launch of two more milestone exclusive stores in Bhopal and Indore in October 2020.