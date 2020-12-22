Lenovo and Meghshala Partner to Empower Students across India

Lenovo has collaborated with Meghshala Trust, a not-for-profit, to promote education technology and to support teacher training and value education systems across India. Just prior to COVID 19, Megshshala signed a MoU with the Department of Education Meghalaya to train 600 teachers from East Garo Hills and West Khasi Hills.

Through the COVID 19 lockdown measures, Megshala conducted orientations for District functionaries to provide an overview of the app and the training. Since social distancing and lockdown measures began, in response to COVID-19, Meghshala has seen greater than 18,000 app downloads. The app has concept-based student models and curriculum-aligned, self-guided lessons. Apart from that, there are short professional development modules for teachers, e-lessons by teachers for students’ use, and science experiments and math learning content available on the Meghshala YouTube channel. As per the statistics, Meghshala App usage has been recorded as 13,600 hours in total and 1,795,703 slides were browsed this year.

With Lenovo’s investment of US$80k, Meghshala implemented e-learning classrooms in Karnataka, Manipur, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. Today, Meghshala has reached 3333 schools in Manipur and Karnataka and boasts of 10,175 users 18,000 downloads on their free Meghshala app. Meghshala’s digitized content with e-lessons empowers teachers to be instructional leaders in the classroom reaching out to the farthest communities in the Indian landscape. This partnership alone has impacted over 210,000 students and 7000 plus teachers across India.

“Lenovo has been on our side to help teachers with hardware or help our implementation associates get to the far corners of the states. They have been our ideating partners, our go-to friends, and our hardware expert advisors. We could not have done what we did without them,” Ms.Jyoti Thyagarajan, Founder & Executive Trustee, Meghshala Trust.

“We believe that one of the most efficient ways to transform the educational system is empowering teachers with the right skills and techniques. Hence, Lenovo has been working with a like-minded organization – Meghshala to empower teachers with training in right skills and techniques,” Mr. Rahul Agarwal – CEO and Managing Director, Lenovo India.