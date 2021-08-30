LastPass Identifies Risks, Solutions and Strategies for Higher Education Institutions

LastPass by LogMeIn released a study on the solutions and strategies needed to protect critical systems and sensitive data based on an IDG survey of 300 IT professionals employed at higher education institutions. The company’s report suggests the best strategy to stop cyberattacks in higher education is instituting better password hygiene through a password management tool.

The IDG survey found that 88 percent of institutions suffered an IT security infringement because of poor password management this year alone. Four in 10 respondents reported difficulty keeping up with cyberattacks, and 32 percent were stymied by the task of protecting every entry point and device accessing the institution’s data and applications.

A password manager can help solve these problems. Password management involves storing, securing, and managing credentials by following best practices including saving passwords in an encrypted, digital vault and never reusing a password to prevent unauthorized access to an organization’s data.

This latest study includes commentary from Kim Milford, Executive Director, The Research and Education Networks Information Sharing and Analysis Center (REN-ISAC). Having reviewed this data, Milford agrees, “Password management solutions can complement institutional policies and identity management practices by improving user convenience, reducing the risks of password reuse and password sharing, and enhance the administration of account terminations and forgotten passwords.”

