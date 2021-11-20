Lapcare Thrives on Customer-Centric and Partner-Oriented Approach through Innovation

Lapcare as a brand specializes in laptop peripherals and accessories for all premium brands and their models of laptops. Being one of the leading IT peripherals and Smartphone/Tablet accessories brand, Lapcare has an array of items like headsets, mice, USB and Bluetooth speakers, keyboards, batteries, adapters, and web cameras.

The brand believes in innovation and urges to give the best products to its customers. Lapcare is very sensitive towards customer service and believes in bringing best quality products through continuous research and innovation. With a dealer network of over 6500 across India, Lapcare is currently present in all the major cities of India and is rapidly expanding its network base to reach out to its customers.

Lapcare brand is marked by its customer-centric approach and the best after-sales support. Be it product replacement/repair, safeguarding consumers through one of a kind ‘Lapcare protection plan’ or delivering high quality products at affordable prices, Lapcarebows to the consumer demand and leaves no stone unturned for an amazing user experience.

The company has expanded its laptop stand/cooler portfolio by introducing several new models like, Winner, Winner Pro, Legend, and successor to the star product, Chillmate, – ‘Chillmate Pro’.

Mr. Atul Gupta, Director, Rx Infotech Pvt. Ltd, said, “Lapcare always believes in innovation and urges to give the best products to its customers. The brand is very sensitive towards customer service and believes in bringing best quality products through continuous research and innovation. The brand always believes in exploration.”

Yet once again the products provide bang for bucks, have several technological innovations like heat exhaust system, integrated USB ports and attached mobile stand, sticking to the root values of the organization.

The brand always believes in exploration. Earlier Lapcare had organized an event ‘Lapcare New Year Dhamaka Lucky Draw’ which was streamed live on 7th August and was conducted in presence of retailers, distributors, and dealers. This event was unique, as it was live for all online media. The winners were transparently and randomly chosen amongst all who entered the Lucky Draw scheme during December 2020 to February 2021.

Lapcare has been receiving great feedback from users and has evolved into a highly desired brand for IT peripherals, accessories, and Mobile accessories. The brand’s toll-free numbers, online forums and Facebook page are managed by dedicated professionals to answer customer queries and resolve them as soon as possible.