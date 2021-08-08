Lapcare organises a New Year Dhamaka Offer Lucky Draw & Dealers win Kia Seltos, TATA Tiago, i3 laptops, Apple 1Phone & many more

Lapcare, one of the leading IT peripherals and Smartphone/ Tablet accessories brand, has organised a New Year Dhamaka Offer Lucky Draw – LIVE streaming on 7th August with its retailers and distributors, dealers.

This event was unique, one of its own kind as it was live for all online media. It is a lucky draw for all the participants. This scheme is new year Dhamaka scheme for its B2B partners. It has 1200 lucky draw coupons distributed to different dealers. The coupons are now segregated into the zones- north zone, south, east west so that the Lapcare team can do justice. This scheme started in February 2021.

Mr Atul Gupta, Mr Anuj Gupta congratulated the entire dealers of Lapcare for getting them the best. Mr Atul Gupta, “ We are highly delighted and this Dhamaka scheme was a success only due to your help and dedication. We plan to expect more and explore more. “

Lapcare has witnessed the highest sales during the last month. This sale has been phenomenal and the highest sales in history of the inception. Mr Harshit, Lapcare says, “Lapcare has been outperforming and precovid the sales was 18 crores but after Covid we have made a sale of 40 crores. “

The main winners were TATA Tiango is Sai Raj Computer & IT Solutions Hyderabad. The Kia Seltos was won by Netweb solutions Bangalore.

The prizes were in the west, Apple 1Phone 11 – Laptop parts Mumbai , Activa- In Source IT Ahmeddabad. In South i3laptop winners were SS Computers Hyderabad, RX computers Chennai, AH Infotech Bangalore. The North Zone i3laptop winners were Vinayak Infoways Delhi, Acme Computers, Gurgaon, Pragya Information , Jaipur & Mark Computer Haridwar.

Lapcare was established in 2007 offers products across 3 product categories and 22 product lines, including batteries, adaptors, screen cleaners, laptop security locks, pen drives, keypads, and many others. Committed to delivering high quality products at an affordable price.