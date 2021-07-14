“LAPCARE LAPDISC SSD 256GB SATA 2.5” Provides Efficient Power Management & Data Transfer

SSDs give you faster storage and lower latency, allowing you to read data immediately and directly. Available in various specifications, brands, colors, and sizes, you will be able to search and choose the apt solid-state driver that suits your requirements. Compact and sleek, these devices are easy to carry along wherever you go. With solid-state drives, you will be able to back up, store or transfer important files. Here is Lapcare Lapdisc SSD 256GB SATA 2.5” with great speed. Let us explore why one should go for it

DATA TRANSFER UP TO 550MB/s READ , AND 450MB/s WRITE – The SSD is capable of transferring data upto 550MB/s, Read and 450 MB/s write.

Easy for desktop as well as laptop – This is highly compatible with desktop as well as laptop

Efficient Power Management Performance – The SATAIII interfaceenables efficient power Management Performance-cost effective design, idea replacement of hard disk.

Shock absorbent – They are built in a way to get resistant to shock, vibration, and therefore provide better protection for data, also run silently.

Enhance the performance of Devices : Built with advanced 3D NAND Flash, helps to speed up your device and Read Write speed up to 530/460 MB/s

Share and Enjoy Across Devices : Plug and play with Windows, Mac OS, Android, and Gaming Consoles means you can move content between devices without limitations.

Availability – It is available in 128GB, 240GB, 256GB, 480GB , 1TB

LAPCARE is an international brand specializing in laptop peripherals and accessories for all premium brands of laptops. Established in 1997 in Singapore and entered the Indian market in 2007 associating with Rx Infotech Pvt Limited.