Lapcare Gears Up its Teams and Plans to Launch New Products

Becoming the true friend of ‘Work from home’ employees by providing quality essentials like laptop accessories and peripheral enabled the company to gain the trust of millions and sky-rocket the Brand equity and subsequent turnover. The company is not only expanding through sales figures but also through channel expansion and portfolio expansion.

Already sitting up the hill of IT and peripherals market since more than 2 decades now, Lapcare is all set to launch high-quality data storage solutions in the form of SSDs and Pen-drives. Becoming the most trusted brand in each segment they have a foot in, and keeping the momentum as paced as it is, is the organization’s primary goal. While they have already achieved and surpassed the target of 40 Cr/ month, Lapcare is all sparked up to reach new horizons through brilliant team coordination, positive mindset, and a customer-centric ideology.