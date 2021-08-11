Lapcare Announces the winners of the New Year Dhamaka Lucky Draw. Dealers win Kia Seltos, TATA Tiago, i3 laptops, Apple iPhone & many more

Lapcare, one of the leading IT peripherals and Smartphone/Tablet accessories brand, organised an event to announce New Year Dhamaka Offer Lucky Draw winners. The event was streamed live on 7th August and was conducted in presence of retailers, distributors, and dealers.

This event was unique, as it was live for all online media. The winners were transparently and randomly chosen amongst all who entered the Lucky Draw scheme during December 2020 to February 2021. 1250 lucky draw coupons were distributed to different dealers and retailers. The coupons were segregated into the zones- north, south, east, and west so that the Lapcare team could conduct the lucky draw and the number of winning partners could be justified in each zone.

Mr Atul Gupta, Mr Deepak Sachdeva, Mr Atul Mittal, Mr Anuj Gupta, and Mr Manish Parmar congratulated all the winners and urged partners to stick to the brand for collective gains. Mr Atul Gupta said, “We are highly delighted and this Dhamaka scheme was a success only because of your help and dedication. We plan to expect more and explore more. “

Lapcare has witnessed the highest sales during the last month. This sale has been phenomenal and the highest sales in history of the brand’s inception. Mr Harshit Gupta, Lapcare said, “Lapcare has been outperforming month by month. Pre-covid, the sales were around 18 crores but after Covid we have made a sale of 40 crores.“

The grand winners were Netweb Solutions Bangalore who won a brand-new Kia Seltos and the TATA Tiago was won by Sai Raj Computer & IT Solutions Hyderabad.

Some amongst the zonal prize winners were: In the west, Apple iPhone 11 – Laptop parts Mumbai, Activa- In Source IT Ahmedabad & Mark Computer Haridwar. In South i3 laptop winners were SS Computer shopee- Hyderabad, RX computers- Chennai, AH Infotech- Bangalore. The North Zone i3 laptop winners were Vinayak Infoway- Delhi, Acme Computers- Gurgaon, Pragya International, Jaipur.

Lapcare was established in 2007 offers products across numerous product categories and 28 product lines, including batteries, adaptors, screen cleaners, laptop security locks, pen drives, keypads, and many others, committed to delivering high quality products at an affordable price.