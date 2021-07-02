Kyndryl Names Mr Lingraju Sawkar President of India: IBM

Kyndryl, the independent public company that will be created following the separation of IBM’s Managed Infrastructure Services business, today announced that it has appointed Lingraju Sawkar as President of Kyndryl in India.

Mr. Sawkar’s appointment is a key step in creating Kyndryl’s new global leadership model, which has been simplified to accelerate decision-making and bring expertise and skills closer to its customers.

“Kyndryl will organize around our customers and ensure we are providing access to senior leadership and the best talent and skills in each market,” said Kyndryl’s Chief Executive Officer Mr Martin Schroeter. “I am pleased that Lingraju will lead our team in India, a key market and innovation base for Kyndryl. His strong customer relationships and knowledge of the services market will be critical as we help our customers reach their peak digital performance and achieve their biggest ambitions.”

Mr. Sawkar has an established record in the region of successfully helping customers address their most important business challenges. Presently he is General Manager of IBM Global Technology Services for India/South Asia, India’s leading Services Integrator for IT Infrastructure Managed Services. He previously led the transformation of IBM Global Technology Services in India/South Asia, establishing it into a next-generation services value integrator. Mr. Sawkar’s experience and ability to effectively lead talented technology teams as they work with new and innovative technologies will help Kyndryl uncover new, intelligent and effective value for its customers.

“I am very excited to take on this role to serve our customers’ technology transformations which is a great responsibility because these are the vital systems that power human progress,” said Mr Sawkar. “Together we will address our customers’ toughest challenges and help lead their transformation journeys.”

To ensure not only its leadership but also its offerings are closely aligned with customer needs, Kyndryl also announced it will create an integrated global practice for customers, combining managed services, advisory services and implementation. The company is organizing into six global practices, including Cloud; Core Enterprise & zCloud; Applications, Data & AI; Digital Workplace; Security & Resiliency; and Network & Edge.

These announcements are important milestones that will prepare Kyndryl for future success – nothing will change with the IBM Global Technology Services business until after responsibility passes to the Kyndryl team. Other key leadership and reporting structure announcements will follow in the near future.

Kyndryl designs, runs and manages the most modern, efficient and reliable technology infrastructure for the world’s most important businesses and organizations, with the industry’s most experienced services experts. Its previously announced separation is expected to occur by the end of 2021.