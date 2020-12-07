Kritika Saxena to join TCS as Head Corporate Communications and Public Policy India

Kritika Saxena is set to join IT global giant TCS India as the head of corporate communications and public affairs .As per news source, Kritika Saxena will assume the role of Head Corporate Communications and Public Policy, India, As part of the leadership team of TCS, she will work towards building a strong internal and external communications framework and will be responsible for managing their 360-degree communication narratives along with handling public policy for the Indian market.

Former CNBC India bureau chief Mumbai and South India, Kritika Saxena is a journalist with over 16 years of experience in Corporate conglomerates, technology, telecommunications, mergers & acquisitions, metals reporting with allied interests in investment banking, private equity, telecom, metals, education & human resources. She has spent 12 years at CNBC in roles ranging from anchor, correspondent and bureau chief. She also worked as producer for BBC’s India Business Report.

She is a Jamnabhai Narsee alumni and holds a bachelor’s degree in mass communication, journalism.