Konica Minolta Recognized for Print Transformation

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A. (Konica Minolta) has been named as a leader in the IDC MarketScape: ‘Worldwide Print Transformation 2020 Vendor Assessment,’ according to reports.

Konica Minolta claims it has pursued an active approach to significantly grow its product portfolio and capabilities, leveraging its expertise in technology, products and workflow solutions to provide clients with the tools and competencies to support their digital transformation. Konica Minolta’s respective portfolio is also recognized by the IDC MarketScape in its report, as its product evolution involves a continuum of products and services including hardware, managed services, and business process automation integrated into an Intelligent Connected Workplace.

The company maintains a client-centric approach to portfolio development in order to build profitable business solutions with its clients as they navigate through their digital transformation journeys to support the Workplace of the Future. IDC MarketScape assessed that ‘Konica Minolta believes that technology needs to be human-centred, so understanding the motivations, wants, and needs of the worker are essential. The company will focus on the ‘why’ when implementing new technology and not just the ‘how’.’