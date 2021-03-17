Konica Minolta India Launches New Range with 3/ 4 Color Monochrome Models

Konica Minolta, a leader in world-class printing technology, has launched a series of color and monochrome multi-function printers keeping in mind the digital ecosystem from every aspect.

The colour range includes bizhub C226i, bizhub C227i, bizhub C266i and bizhub C287i. In monochrome the range includes model bizhub 450i, bizhub 550i, and bizhub 650i. These printers not only ensure quick response and high-performance operations, but they also offer greater flexibility, and excellent print quality backed by optimum security and safety at the same time. The launch underlines Konica Minolta’s commitment to supporting and strengthening India’s digital transformation, helping companies to perform well and adjust to the new world order without any hassles.



bizhub C226i/C266i -Designed with the modern workplace needs in mind, these printers can fit even in the smallest corner of the office without taking much space. It also features smooth mobile printing that enables users to operate the device using a mobile and meet all their documentation needs within seconds, with instant access from any location. Smart cloud service is another feature that makes these devices highly flexible and productive.

bizhub C227i/C287i– Created for small-to-mid office needs, these machines come packed with multi-touch sensitivity and intuitive operability, which helps connect people, places and devices safely and swiftly. The solution ensures ease of operation by minimizing frequently used functions and screen transitions. Adding to this is virus scanning feature that offers in-depth virus detection to uncover malicious activities in the network, thus preventing dissemination of infected files in the process.

bizhub 650i/550i/450i-These monochrome printers come with a modern design and ensure easy operation just like their color counterparts. They feature an enhanced user interface that enables users to perform faster with fewer keystrokes. Moreover, all the new models under the i-Series offer higher performance with lower energy consumption, self-diagnosis features, and robust security against external threats.

Mr Tai Nizawa, Managing Director, Konica Minolta Business Solutions India Pvt Ltd: said, “Our latest printing solutions are designed to meet all the workplace needs while enabling employees to be more productive and efficient in their respective domains. These machines also ensure safety and preventing organizations from malicious attacks such as data theft and breach.”

Mr Kuldeep Malhotra, Vice President Sales & Office Product Marketing said, “The launch strengthens our existing portfolio of office printing solutions, while showing our commitment to manufacturing and delivering the best-in-class printing solutions for our customers.”