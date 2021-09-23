Kodak Alaris Wins BLI PaceSetter Award in Distributed Capture from Keypoint Intelligence

Keypoint Intelligence, the world’s leading independent provider of testing services and analytical information to the document imaging industry, today announced that Kodak Alaris has won the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2021-2022 PaceSetter Award in Distributed Capture. Based on research conducted in the North American market, this accolade recognizes the OEM with the leading distributed capture technology portfolio, including single-function scanners, capture software, and professional services offerings. For this study, Keypoint Intelligence invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire detailing their industry vision, strategy, product portfolio, professional services offerings, and value proposition as it relates to distributed capture technology. After gathering this data, Keypoint Intelligence analysts used a proprietary rating scale to determine the BLI PaceSetter Award winner. Kodak Alaris makes it easy for businesses to unlock pertinent business information trapped in paper documents and send it where it’s needed next—all in an instant, from anywhere on the globe. Kodak Alaris combines an outstanding lineup of document scanners with workflow automation, distributed capture, and remote monitoring and management solutions to help businesses get the most out of their digital transformation investments.

“We are very impressed with Kodak Alaris’s distributed capture technology portfolio,” said Mr. Lee Davis, Associate Director of Software/Scanners. “The entire breadth of the company’s hardware is best characterized by its ease of use, media-handling capabilities, and image quality—a perfect fit in shared scanning environments. Meanwhile, Kodak Alaris’ Info Input Solution and INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution equip organizations with powerful OCR, forms recognition, document classification, intelligent data extraction, and workflow automation capabilities.”

“Claiming the first-ever BLI PaceSetter Award for Distributed Capture is a tremendous honor,” said Mr. John Blake, Senior Vice President, Marketing & Product Management for the Alaris division of Kodak Alaris. “We continue to invest in distributed capture solutions that extend our scanners’ capabilities beyond hardware to include software, solutions, and services that create significant value for our customers and partners.”