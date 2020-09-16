Kodak Alaris Updates INfuse Solution to Further Enable ‘Capture at the Edge’

Kodak Alaris has enhanced its award-winning INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution. The brand has added Windows Server 2019 support to the INfuse infrastructure, introduced three new flatbed accessories, and is now offering a card reader accessory in response to customer demand for access control and user authentication. The updates are designed to drive further adoption of ‘edge capture,’ which involves scanning at the edge of a business process where documents enter an organization. Workers at a bank branch, a shipping & receiving dock, or remote workers scanning documents at home can benefit greatly from edge capture as a means to quickly get information off paper and into a business process. Edge capture saves money, enables faster turnaround times, and ensures better adherence to data privacy requirements.

“The INfuse platform provides partners and end users with tremendous opportunities to automate workflows by seamlessly connecting document capture to existing business systems and the cloud,” said John Blake, Senior Vice President Marketing & Products for the Alaris division of Kodak Alaris. “By adding new capabilities, we are further differentiating INfuse, allowing our partners to deepen customer relationships and quickly grow new revenue streams.”

Making a Groundbreaking Solution Even Better Launched in September of last year, INfuse is now firmly established as a disruptive technology with the potential to profoundly impact the information management market.