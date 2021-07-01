Kodak Alaris Releases INfuse Expansion Modules with User Authentication To Minimize Security Risks

Kodak Alaris releases its INfuse Expansion Modules, including six new software add-ons and support for a third-party card reader accessory that allows users to scan documents more securely and efficiently than before. Partners such as ISVs and Systems Integrators can now customize their core INfuse offering by adding one or more of these modules to their solutions.

“Adding accessories to enhance the functionality of systems is a widely popular concept across most business and consumer devices,” said Mr Jim Forger, Product Line Manager at Kodak Alaris. “We see it in smart phones, computers, and also in the Kodak S2000 Series Scanners with our passport and flatbed accessories. We’re now bringing this capability to our INfuse Smart Connected Scanning Solution.”

The INfuse Solution integrates into other applications allowing users to complete tasks more accurately and faster than ever before. Tasks previously completed in days are now measured in minutes or hours. INfuse includes three key components: the partner’s software application, INfuse Management Software, and the INfuse AX Scanner. Partners create efficient, networked document solutions such as invoice processing, medical records management, or customer account management by integrating the INfuse solution into their line of business applications through the use of APIs and plug-in modules.