Kodak Alaris Achieves EPEAT Gold Standard for Energy Efficient Scanners

Kodak Alaris has added twelve document scanners to the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT), the definitive global registry for greener electronics. EPEAT has verified that the Kodak S2085f Scanner and Kodak S3000, S2000 and E1000 Series Scanners meet ENERGY STAR guidelines for energy efficiency and the reduction of hazardous substances and waste products, earning the EPEAT Gold ecolabel, which is the highest level of certification possible. Kodak Alaris has more Gold-registered scanners than any other manufacturer.

Managed by the Green Electronics Council (GEC), EPEAT is an easy-to-use resource for purchasers, manufacturers, resellers and others wanting to find or promote environmentally preferable products. Public and private entities in more than 42 countries use EPEAT as a uniform purchasing specification.

To be added to the EPEAT Registry, products must meet a stringent set of environmental performance criteria.In addition to these baseline criteria, which qualify a product for the Bronze ecolabel, there are also a set of optional criteria, which determine if a product is rated Silver or Gold.Products that meet all of the baseline/required criteria plus 50% of the optional criteria qualify for Silver rating. Products that are compliant with 75% of the optional criteria qualify for the Gold ecolabel.The following scanners from Kodak Alaris are now listed in the EPEAT Gold Registry: Kodak S2085f, S3060, S3100, S3100f and S3120; KodakS2040, S2050, S2060w, S2070, and S2080w; and Kodak E1025 and E1035 Scanners.

EPEAT registration signifies that electronic equipment is manufactured in accordance with the ISO 14000 standard; that products are compliant with Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) requirements; that products are designed to be recyclable; and that products are Energy Star rated. The recently launched Kodak S3000 Series Scanners were designed with these basic requirements in mind, as well as the more difficult criteria, such as:

A total of 5% of the product’s plastic is sourced from post-consumer recycled content.

Product packaging is comprised of 90% (by weight) recyclable materials.

A Product Life Cycle Assessments is registered in a National Database.

Public disclosure of supply chain toxics is available.

“In total, we have 33 products listed on the EPEAT Registry,” said John Blake, Senior Vice President Marketing & Product Management, Alaris division of Kodak Alaris.“All of our scanners are rated at least Silver and exceed EPEAT’s requirements for environmental performance, and now twelve of our scanners are rated Gold.This achievement is a clear demonstration of Kodak Alaris’ commitment to a sustainable future, and to providing customers with high quality, environmentally-friendly products.”

The Green Electronics Council uses a ‘declare and verify’ system to govern the addition of products to the EPEAT Registry. To register products, manufacturers must sign a contract requiring them to accurately declare that their products meet system criteria. Manufacturers must possess and produce evidence to support all declarations (as specified in the relevant standard) upon request by the Green Electronics Council and/or their Conformity Assurance Body.