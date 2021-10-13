KLEVV Launches S1 and R1 Portable SSDs with Extreme Speeds

KLEVV, an emerging memory and storage brand introduced by Essencore, today announced its very first range of portable solid state drives (SSDs), the KLEVV R1 and KLEVV S1. Adopting incredible performance and stylish designs, both of them are ideal for active lifestyle users and creators that need to transfer large amounts of data, as fast as possible, across PCs, Macs and mobile devices.

KLEVV S1 Portable SSD – Extreme Performance with up to 2,000MB/s Transfer Speed: This compact, square and soft-edged portable SSD, the KLEVV S1, embodies an eye-catching yet minimalistic design. The metal-like border and stylish, glossy top surface reveals the uncompromising quality KLEVV insists on. The underside features a serrated aluminum heatsink that provides great thermal conductivity to ensure its outstanding sustained speed even in intense conditions. The premium KLEVV S1 connects via USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 (20Gbps) transfer and easy USB-C connectivity to perform extreme data transmission speeds as fast as 2,000MB/s. The S1 fully supports both Windows and Mac OS, and is available in extra-large capacities of 1TB and 2TB. Type-C to C cable and C to A adapter are provided with the product for easy connectivity.

KLEVV R1 Portable SSD – Compact Design with Premium Copper Heatsink: The pocket-sized KLEVV R1 features a stylish dual texture with minimalistic black top cover and a translucent underside, exhibiting the uncompromising quality of KLEVV’s unique details mixed with a modern design. Based on USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps) standard, the R1 delivers satisfying read /write speed of up to 1,000MB/s and supports Windows, Mac OS, and Android system, connects via versatile USB-C port. It’s available in both 500GB and 1TB capacity and goes with corresponding Type-C to C and C to A cables inside the package. For better thermal conductivity, a high-quality copper heatsink is embedded, effectively dissipating additional heat generated during use, while the bilateral air venting provide opportunity for convection cooling. The premium design ensures a sustainable peak performance while also extending product lifespan.

KLEVV x T1 – Store our Memories Together: This year, KLEVV continues its collaboration with multi-talented Korean eSports team, T1, with another fantastic music video called “Store our memories together” and reveals the R1 portable SSD for the first time. Adapted from the song [Clouds] by Korean singer O3ohn, the ongoing KLEVV x T1 collaboration has received an extremely positive reception from fans. The video has been advertised on an LCK (League of Legends Champions Korea) broadcast channel sponsored by KLEVV and has achieved more than 1 million views on YouTube as of now.