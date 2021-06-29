Kingston Technology is With India’s Fight Against COVID-19

Recognizing the dire situation in India due to the ongoing pandemic and the ever-increasing workload for healthcare workers, Kingston Technology, a leader of memory products and technology solutions, stepped ahead to show gratitude to the undeterred courage of citizens and healthcare workers of the country in its ongoing COVID relief efforts. Appreciating the unrelenting efforts of healthcare and other brave workers of India during the unprecedented times, the company donated oxygen concentrators and voltage transformers to hospitals and individual beneficiaries through NGOs to reinforce that Kingston stands with India and all its frontline workers ̶ “Kingston Is With You.”

Commenting on the initiative, Mr Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region, Kingston, said, “The pandemic has deeply impacted people across the globe, and yet they have shown immense courage and solidarity during these testing times. Our hearts are with the people and healthcare workers who have worked around the clock and demonstrated ardent compassion and care for those affected by the pandemic. As a way of showing gratitude towards these people, we extend our support toward India’s efforts to combat COVID-19. Our effort embodies our philosophy that ‘Kingston Is With You,’ and underscores our commitment to the Indian market is more than just business. We hope and pray that India comes out of this crisis at the earliest.”

Kingston will complete the donation of oxygen concentrators by mid-July. As an organization that stands for community and as a global citizen dedicated to creating a positive impact, Kingston Technology has always been a frontrunner in helping people across countries in situation of crisis. India is one of the important markets for Kingston, and in the hour of need the company is aiming to support Indians. Kingston Technology hopes that the donation and working closely with the NGOs of India help safeguard communities across the country during this time.