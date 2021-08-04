Kingston Technology Announces Exciting Offer on its DRAM and SSD Product

Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, announced a compelling promotional offer for all loyal customers. Aimed at encouraging consumers to upgrade their PCs at home during the ongoing pandemic for work from home, education from home or gaming, now consumers will get an assured gift from Kingston. With a purchase of Kingston NV1 NVMe SSD or any SSD 240 GB and above or Kingston HyperX DRAM 8GB and above, the customers will get three Kingston X CSD Facemasks absolutely free.

The offer will span for four weeks from August 3, 2021, to September 2, 2021. Kingston Technology plans to use social media and regular customer reminders, along with in-store communication to inform the customer base about the exciting offer. The promotional offer will be available across 72 online and offline retail partners pan India.

Talking about their new promotional offer, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology said, “At Kingston, we have always worked towards bringing more smiles to our customers, be it through our products or our offers. In these testing times, wearing a mask is a must while stepping out, hence our assured gift of Kingston X CSD Facemasks is another way of us staying true to our credo of ‘KingstonIsWithYou’. The new promotional offer will surely encourage people to upgrade their PCs for exemplary work from home, education from home or high-performance gaming experience. We wish all our customers a great start to the festive season, and we will continue bringing more compelling products throughout this year for the best-in-class product experience”