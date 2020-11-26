Kingston Partners with CSD in APAC to Unleash the Power of Memories

Kingston Technology announced a creative alliance with CSD, a leading brand of facemasks, to kickstart a one of a kind initiative, Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition, centered around the theme of ‘There’s Strength in Memory.’Kingston and CSD call upon all creative minds across markets to unleash the power of memories, a new initiative aimed at inspiring people to come up with compelling designs for face masks based on their enchanting memories and life experiences. The winners of the competition stand a chance to win exciting prizes worth up to USD $14,400.

Kingston and CSD have worked for many years creating quality products that are a part of everyone’s daily life. The partnership comes out of a shared vision as both companies believe that during this unfortunate, unprecedented time, our memories have the power to hold us together and give us immense strength like nothing else.

Commenting on the unique partnership,Kevin Wu, sales/marketing and business development Vice President of APAC region, Kingston, said, “We at Kingston believe that our memories connect us to our inner strengths. For over 30 years, we have worked consistently to empower our customers to create, manage and preserve their digital content on the move, with best-in-class products. Through our partnership with CSD, we are thrilled to announce the Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition to capture the most enthralling memories on face masks. We expect that this initiative will certainly motivate consumers to come up with something unique for the rest of the world in the form of beautiful face masks. Our partnership with CSD will help us turn a new leaf in our journey to bring people closer to their memories which they really love; and, to embody that Kingston is with you during these life moments.’’

Commenting on the competition,Jonathan Chang, COO of CSD, said, “In the past decade, CSD has been looking at the consumer healthcare sector with a new perspective—changing the monochromatic impression of the consumer healthcare sector by injecting lifestyle and designer elements into it. With over 70 years of the medical industry experience and 5 years of reinventing the concept of what a face mask is, we have successfully invented a series of face masks that not only provides protection for your health, but also acts as a statement of personal style. The Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition is another step towards reinventing the concept of what an everyday item can be; creating something unique and personal through a collaboration with our consumers, as they turn their individual memories into a fashion statement.”

