Kingston Kickstarts a Gaming Revolution with the New Kingston FURY Lineup in India

Kingston FURY, a division of Kingston Technology announced that it has begun shipping its high-performance memory: Kingston FURY Renegade, Kingston FURY Beast, and Kingston FURY Impact in India. Whether it is pro-gamer seeking extreme speed and performance or gaming enthusiast looking for affordable overclocking solutions, Kingston FURY can give their systems the upgrade they need and want with modules in DDR4 RGB, DDR4 non-RGB, and DDR3.

Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology

“We’re happy to continue to provide the same great high-performance memory and customer service that gaming, and PC enthusiasts have come to expect from us, now through Kingston FURY,” said Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology. He added, “Whether you’re contemplating a simple budget-friendly upgrade or ready to max out your system’s capabilities for the ultimate gaming experience Kingston FURY has the products for you.”

Perfect for the gamer who wants cutting-edge performance, Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 RGB1 allows you to crank up your frame rate, keep your streams broadcasting smoothly, and plow through your highlight reel editing. Offering speeds up to 4600MHz2 paired with quick CL15-CL19 latencies. The dynamic RGB lighting utilizes Kingston FURY‘s patented Infrared Sync Technology™ to provide smooth, synchronized lighting effects. With its own aggressive, stylish black heat spreader and matching black PCB Kingston FURY Renegade DDR4 also provides ultra-fast speeds up to 5333MHz2, paired with quick CL13-CL20 timings. Both are Intel® XMP certified with profiles that are optimized for Intel’s latest chipsets – just select the hand-tuned profile in your BIOS and you’re ready to strike fear in the hearts of your foes. Available in single module capacities of 8GB – 32GB and kits of 2, 4, and 8 with capacities up to 256GB.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB and Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 provide powerful performance boosts for gaming, video editing, and rendering with speeds up to 3733MHz and CL15–19 latencies. Those looking for a cost-efficient upgrade will have the option of the smooth and stunning lighting effects of Kingston FURY Beast DDR4 RGB. Available in single module capacities of 8GB–32GB and kit capacities of 16GB–128GB. Or the stylish low-profile heat spreader design of Kingston FURY Beast DDR4, available in single module capacities of 4GB–32GB, and kit capacities of 8GB–128GB. Both feature Plug n Play automatic overclocking at 2666MHz3 and are Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen. DDR3 kits also available.

Fully equip your notebook or small form factor machine with Kingston FURY Impact SODIMM to minimize system lag and open up a world of detail. Intel XMP ready and ready for AMD Ryzen in capacities up to 64GB, Plug N Play Kingston FURY Impact DDR4 auto overclocks to the highest frequency published, up to 3200MHz3, to support Intel and AMD’s latest CPU technologies. Install the sleek black PCB for a hassle-free boost, no need to tinker with the BIOS and still run cool, quiet, and efficiently, thanks to Kingston FURY Impact DDR4’s low 1.2 voltage. DDR3 also available in speeds up to 1866MHz.

Kingston FURY’s DRAM line gives you the best of both worlds: extreme performance and maximum peace of mind with 100-percent factory testing at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty and over 30 years of expertise.

All the products are available across the online and offline channels pan India. Consumers looking for an upgrade can get their hands on the new Kingston FURY Impact from INR 5600/- onwards, Kingston FURY Beast from INR 3300/- onwards, and Kingston FURY Renegade from INR 6800/- onwards. With the purchase of any new Kingston FURY DRAMs, the customers will get three Kingston X CSD Facemasks absolutely free. The offer will end on September 2, 2021.