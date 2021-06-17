Kingston Introduces New Form Factors to the Kingston KC600 Family

Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, introduced the new form factors of the legendary Kingston KC600 SSD to take ahead the legacy of the compelling product. The Kingston KC600 SSD family now comes in both 2.5” and mSATA form factors using SATA Rev 3.0 interface with backwards compatibility. It is also available in a bundle kit which provides everything one needs for a smooth and easy desktop and notebook installation and upgrade. Kingston KC600 is a full capacity SSD designed to provide remarkable performance and optimized to deliver functional system responsiveness with incredible boot, loading, and transfer times. The KC600 utilizes the latest 3D TLC NAND technology while supporting a full security suite that includes AES 256-bit hardware encryption, TCG Opal, and eDrive. Now one can protect and secure the data with Kingston’s self-encrypting drive. It features read/write speeds up to 550/520MB/s1 to efficiently store your data up to 2TB2. Commenting on the new launch, Mr. Tejashwar Singh, India Sales Head, Kingston Technology, said “We are thrilled to introduce new variants to the exemplary Kingston KC600 SSD family. The new additions will ensure a compelling performance, and remarkable boot, transfer and loading times. It is perfect for anyone looking for an upgrade or seamless performance in the current scenario for work from home in India. All our products embody our philosophy of ‘Kingston Is With You’, and we will continue coming up with products which are essential for our user’s journey through out their lives.”

In 2020, Kingston shipped over 20M SSDs globally, according to analyst firm Forward Insights. The recent launch further demonstrates Kingston’s commitment to creating the industry’s most thoroughly tested and complete range of SSD solutions, for first-time users to prosumers to data center customers. To provide a compelling and versatile experience, Kingston consistently has come up with memory as well as storage solutions across mainstream (entry), high performance (mid) and extreme gaming (high) segment.

Kingston KC600 SSD series is available across Kingston’s retail partners pan India and the e-commerce partners -TataCliq and Amazon.in