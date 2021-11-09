Kingston FURY Line Unleashes Its PCIe 4.0 NVMe Performance SSD

Kingston FURY, a division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, its next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for gamers, enthusiasts, and high-power users. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD delivers cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4×4 controller and 3D TLC NAND.

By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write1 and up to 1,000,000 IOPS1 to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Available in high capacities up to 4TB, users can store an extensive library of their favorite games and media and still have space for the latest titles. In addition to formidable speeds and massive capacity options, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD combines a slim M.2 form factor and an advanced low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to keep your drive cool during intense usage and bring superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PC’s and laptops.

“Kingston FURY Renegade SSD pushes the limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to equip users with the high-performance storage required to elevate their gaming setup and experience as a whole,” said Kingston. “Users can combine the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD with the Kingston FURY memory line for the ultimate team to help keep them at the top of their game.”

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is currently available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is backed by a limited five-year warranty4 and free technical support. Products will be available for purchase starting from mid-to late November, based on the delivery dates of each distributor.