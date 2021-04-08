Kingston embedded Flash and DRAM Component

Kingston offers a variety of embedded memory products, including eMMC and DRAM components, to customers worldwide. These products are ideal for memory and storage for many embedded applications.

Kingston offers a wide range of JEDEC standard eMCP components. eMCP integrates eMMC and low-power DRAM into a package with one small footprint. This solution simplifies system PCB design and speeds time to market. eMCP is an ideal combined storage and memory component for space-constrained systems such as smartphones, tablets, wearables, and various IoT devices.

Kingston eMMC™ is an embedded, non-volatile memory system, comprised of both Flash memory and a Flash memory controller, which simplifies the application interface design and frees the host processor from low-level Flash memory management. eMMC is a popular storage component for many consumer electronic devices, including smartphones, tablets and Mobile Internet Devices. It is increasingly adopted in many industrial and embedded applications.

For developers, eMMC simplifies the interface design and qualification process, resulting in a reduction in time to market and facilitates support for future Flash device offerings.

Small BGA package sizes and low power consumption make eMMC a viable, low-cost memory solution for mobile and embedded products. To better meet the requirement of many space-constrained wearable and IoT applications, Kingston has released the world’s smallest eMMC package with standard JEDEC footprint. The technology specifications of eMMC are managed by JEDEC, the global leader in developing open standards for the microelectronics industry.

Kingston I-Temp eMMC- Kingston’s I-temp eMMC product complies with the latest JEDEC eMMC standard and is backward compatible with previous eMMC standards. It has all the advantages of standard eMMC and the operating temperature range of the device meets industrial operating temperature requirements (-40°C~85°C), making it an ideal storage solution for harsh outdoor environments and automotive applications.